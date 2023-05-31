The St. Paul Saints hit three homers on Wednesday to beat the Buffalo Bisons 6-2 at Sahlen Field.

The Saints (29-22) and Bisons (24-29) will play the third game of their series at 11:05 a.m. Thursday. St. Paul has won the first two games of the set.

St. Paul took a 2-0 lead in the first inning off Buffalo starting pitcher Bowden Francis (0-2). With two outs, Matt Wallner singled to right and scored on a home run to left by Kyle Garlick.

The Saints made it 3-0 in the fifth when Alex De Goti doubled and scored on a two-out single by Jose Miranda.

The Bisons trimmed the lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the inning. With two outs, Rafael Lantigua walked and scored on Tanner Morris’ single to right. Morris tried advancing to third on a throwing error by right fielder Wallner, but was thrown out to end the inning.

St. Paul went up 4-1 in the top of the seventh on Wallner’s two-out, solo home run to center.

Buffalo cut the lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the inning when Otto Lopez doubled with one out and scored on a two-out single to center by Cam Eden. Eden then stole second base to get into scoring position, but Lantigua grounded out to end the threat.

The Saints put the game away with two runs in the top of the ninth. De Goti drew a one-out walk and scored on Miranda’s two-out homer to left-center field.

Jamie Ritchie went 2-for-4 for the Bisons and Davis Schneider and Lopez belted doubles. Buffalo went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Miranda went 3-for-5 with three RBI and Wallner was 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored for the Saints.

Francis took the loss, allowing three earned runs on seven hits and one walk in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out four.

Aaron Sanchez (3-4) picked up the win, giving up one unearned run on four hits and one walk in five innings of work. He struck out one.

Bisons reliever Jay Jackson, who said he thought he was tipping pitches against the Yankees on May 15, gave up two earned runs in the ninth, including Miranda’s homer.