Sahlen Field open to full capacity for Blue Jays; Guerrero bobblehead giveaway set

Sahlen Field will be open to 100% capacity when the Toronto Blue Jays return Thursday for a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Fans will no longer need to show proof of vaccination, and social distancing and mask requirements have been relaxed. All sections are available to all fans, the Blue Jays said.

Those who have already purchased tickets will receive further information from the team.

The Blue Jays also announced a Vladimir Guerrero bobblehead giveaway for the first 7,000 fans at Friday's game. Gates will open at 5 p.m. with the first pitch scheduled for 7:07 p.m.