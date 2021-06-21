 Skip to main content
Sahlen Field open to full capacity for Blue Jays; Guerrero bobblehead giveaway set
Sahlen Field open to full capacity for Blue Jays; Guerrero bobblehead giveaway set

Blue Jays Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees fans watch batting practice at Sahlen field on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Sahlen Field will be open to 100% capacity when the Toronto Blue Jays return Thursday for a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced Monday. 

Fans will no longer need to show proof of vaccination, and social distancing and mask requirements have been relaxed. All sections are available to all fans, the Blue Jays  said.

Those who have already purchased tickets will receive further information from the team. 

The Blue Jays also announced a Vladimir Guerrero bobblehead giveaway for the first 7,000 fans at Friday's  game. Gates will open at 5 p.m. with the first pitch scheduled for 7:07 p.m. 

