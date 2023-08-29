Roy Kinyon, a 101-year-old Navy veteran, is among the 13 members of the class of 2023 who will be inducted into the Western New York Baseball Hall of Fame.

The annual enshrinement dinner will be held Sept. 13 at the Lake Erie Italian Club in Lackawanna.

Kinyon played at Barker Central and for the Olcott team in the Suburban League before joining his service in World War II, which included the invasion of Iwo Jima. An industrial accident ended his baseball playing career, but he coached in the Suburban League in the 1960s and '70s.

Twelve former amateur ballplayers and umpire Tom Sullivan are among the inductees. One is present Canisius College head baseball coach Matt Mazurek. Another is Mike Mudd, who perhaps is better known as a hockey goalie at St. Lawrence University and minor leagues. Mudd is now director of athletics at Worcester State University (Mass.) after a career as a minor league pro hockey executive.

The 2023 inductees:

• Dan Bower: Played every position for Lockport Bus (Suburban League) for more than 10 seasons, including three All-Around titles teams.

• Paul Fildes: After a brief pro career was a star pitcher for the Union Painters in Muny AAA ball.

• Dave Harter: Star player at Cardinal Dougherty and in American Legion, AAABA and Muny AAA before signing with the Baltimore Orioles as a pitcher. An arm injury ended his pro career in 1970.

• Paul Hojnacki: Excelled as pitcher, shortstop and outfielder on championship teams in AAABA, Cheektowaga Classic and the Travelers of Muny AAA.

• Roy Kinyon: Threw out first ball at Bisons game in 2022 in honor of his 100th birthday and signed to a one-day contract by the Herd.

• Dave Kocher: Player, coach and manager for Alden Town Team in Erie-Niagara League for more than 25 years.

• Tim Kraska: Catcher for many years in AAABA, Cheektowaga Classic and Suburban Leagues.

• Craig Leone: Now the softball coach at Erie Community College, was standout in high school and college in the 1980s and still plays today.

• Matt Mazurek: Played pro ball for three years after career at Silver Creek, Jamestown CC and Canisius.

• Michael Mudd: Often played as many as 10 games a week in his time with AAABA, Legion, Muny and Suburban League.

• Peter Notaro: Another former hockey goalie, played for six All-Around Suburban League championship teams.

• Tim Smith: Dominant pitcher for Orchard Park Sox teams in Suburban and Muny ball.

• Tom Sullivan: Has umpired at every level of baseball as well as women’s professional softball and spring training games of the Toronto Blue Jays.