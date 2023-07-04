The Rochester Red Wings broke open a scoreless game in the bottom of the sixth inning and held on to beat the Buffalo Bisons 4-2 on Tuesday in Rochester.

The teams will play the second game of their series at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The game was scoreless through five innings as Bisons starting pitcher Casey Lawrence worked his way around five hits and one walk to avoid damage. He struck out three before giving way to Zach Pop.

Rochester’s Jackson Rutledge, meanwhile, pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing no runs on three hits and three walks. He struck out one before being lifted in favor of Tyler Danish.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Red Wings (38-42, 4-3 second half) broke through against Pop, who didn’t record an out. Jeter Downs walked, stole second and scored on a single by Travis Blankenhorn.

Franmil Reyes doubled to left to put runners at second and third before Matt Adams reached on an error by Buffalo third baseman Davis Schneider to score Blankenhorn. Reyes scored on a single by Jake Noll to end Pop’s day. Jay Jackson came on and retired the first three batters he faced to get out of the inning.

The Bisons (37-44, 3-3) battled back in the top of the seventh. With two outs, Tanner Morris doubled and scored on a single by Cam Eden. Danish was replaced by Andres Machado before Eden stole second for his 34th swipe of the season. Nathan Lukes singled to score Eden. Lukes, however, was picked off to end the inning.

Buffalo had a chance to tie or take the lead in the eighth when Schneider walked and went to third on a two-out double by Addison Barger. But Otto Lopez struck out to end the threat.

Noll homered in the bottom of the eighth to give the Red Wings a 4-2 lead.

Pop (0-1) took the loss for the Bisons, allowing three earned runs on three hits and one walk. Danish (1-2) got the win despite giving up two earned runs in 1 1/3 innings. Gerson Moreno earned his fourth save.

Eden went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored and Morris was 2-for-4 with double and a run scored.