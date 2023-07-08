The Rochester Red Wings broke open a close game with six runs in the seventh inning to beat the Buffalo Bisons 11-6 on Saturday in Rochester.

The teams will wrap up their series at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

Rochester (40-44, 6-5 second half) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Darren Baker singled and went to third on a ground-rule double by Jake Alu. With one out, Baker scored when Franmil Reyes grounded out to shortstop.

The Red Wings made it 3-0 in the second when Blake Rutherford walked and scored on a one-out home run to right-center field by Erick Mejia.

The Bisons (39-46, 5-5) battled back in the top of the third. With one out, Tyler Heineman walked and went to second on a single by Cam Eden. With two outs, Otto Lopez cranked out his second home run of the season to tie the game.

Rochester regained the lead in the bottom of the inning. Alu walked and, with one out, stole second before scoring on Reyes’ triple to left. Rutherford’s sacrifice fly scored Reyes for a 5-3 lead.

Buffalo responded with a run in the top of the fifth when Spencer Horwitz hit a two-out home run to right. It was his third of the season.

The Red Wings pulled away in the bottom of the inning. Alu singled, went to second on a wild pitch and scored on a double by Travis Blankenhorn. After Jacob Nottingham singled to put runners at first and third, Matt Adams doubled to score Blankenhorn. Nottingham scored on a sacrifice fly by Rutherford before Drew Millas singled and Mejia walked to load the bases. Jeter Downs singled to plate Adams, making it 9-4. Baker grounded into a 3-6 force out as Millas scored, and Mejia crossed the plate on shortstop Lopez’s errant throw.

The Bisons rallied in the ninth. With one out, Heineman singled and Eden and Rafael Lantigua were hit by pitches to load the bases. Lopez grounded into a fielder’s choice, but Heineman and Eden scored on a throwing error by Baker.

Heineman and Eden each had two hits and scored twice for the Bisons and Lopez drove in four runs.