The Rochester Red Wings roughed up Buffalo Bisons starter Casey Lawrence in the first three innings on Wednesday and cruised to an 8-4 victory in Rochester.

Lawrence (0-2) was touched for six runs, five earned, on 10 hits and no walks over the first three innings as Rochester took a 6-1 lead. Lawrence struck out two.

The Bisons (5-5) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Nathan Lukes led off with a single and scored on Vinny Capra’s double to center. But Buffalo left Capra stranded at second.

The Red Wings (2-8) tied it in the bottom of the first on Wilson Garcia’s RBI single.

Rochester took the lead for good in the bottom of the second. With one out, Franklin Barreto homered to center for a 2-1 advantage. With two outs and Darren Baker on first, Jack Dunn doubled to left to score Baker. Travis Blankenhorn then homered to right for a 5-1 lead.

The Red Wings pushed it to 6-1 in the third on Lucius Fox’s RBI single.

Rochester went up 8-1 with two runs in the fifth as Barreto led off with his second homer of the game and Garcia collected his second RBI single.

The Bisons battled back in the sixth. Spencer Horwitz doubled to lead off the inning and scored on Davis Schneider’s one-out single. Tanner Morris doubled to plate Schneider and cut the lead to 8-3.

The Herd made it 8-4 in the seventh inning. Capra drew a one-out walk and Horwitz singled with two outs to put runners at the corners. Wynton Bernard singled to score Capra, but Buffalo could draw no closer.

Bernard went 2-for-3 and Horwit was 2-for-5 to lead the Bisons’ 10-hit attack.

Yadiel Hernandez went 3-for-5 and Blankenhorn, Garcia, Onix Vega, Fox, Barreto and Cody Wilson each had two hits for the Red Wings, who collected 16 against five Bisons pitchers.

Jose Ferrer (1-0) picked up the victory for Rochester with 1⅔ innings of scoreless relief. He allowed one hit, one walk and struck out one.

The Bisons and Red Wings will play again Thursday at 6:05 p.m.