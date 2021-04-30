Roberto Alomar's number likely to come down at Sahlen Field after decisions by Jays, MLB

Alomar has made several trips to Sahlen Field representing the parent club. He was on hand for the 2012 news conference that initially announced the Bisons' affiliation agreement with Toronto and was among a group of Jays' officials that made the trip for the 2013 season opener that started the new affiliation. Alomar came back in 2016 to throw the ceremonial first pitch prior to the home opener.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Details on Alomar's situation are limited. A statement by Commissioner Rob Manfred said the sexual misconduct allegation was reported earlier this year by a baseball industry employee and dates to 2014.

"Having reviewed all of the available evidence from the now completed investigation, I have concluded that Mr. Alomar violated MLB’s policies, and that termination of his consultant contract and placement on MLB’s Ineligible List are warranted," Manfred said. "We are grateful for the courage of the individual who came forward. MLB will continue to strive to create environments in which people feel comfortable speaking up without fear of recrimination, retaliation, or exclusion.”

The Blue Jays issued their own statements four minutes after MLB did.