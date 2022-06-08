Report: Top prospect Gabriel Moreno to get callup from Bisons, will join Blue Jays this weekend

Toronto Blue Jays fans have had their eyes on Buffalo since mid-April. Their wish is about to come true.

The Gabriel Moreno era is set to begin this weekend.

The 22-year-old Bisons' catcher, rated Toronto's top prospect and No. 4 overall by MLB.com, was reportedly told after Wednesday night's doubleheader loss to the Worcester Red Sox in Sahlen Field to pack his bags and head for Detroit, where the Blue Jays open a series with the Tigers in Comerica Park on Friday night.

Moreno is batting .324 with one homer and 23 RBIs in 36 games for the Bisons this season. He went 1 for 3 in Wednesday's opener, a 3-1 Buffalo loss to the Woo Sox, and did not play in Worcester's 9-0 victory in the second game.

The news of Moreno's promotion was first reported by Keegan Matheson, the Blue Jays' beat reporter for MLB.com. The Jays have yet to announce any roster move.

Bisons open series by dropping twinbill to Worcester Worcester won the opener 3-1 by notching two runs in the first off rehabbing Toronto reliever Tim Mayza. The Red Sox tallied three runs without a hit in the first inning of the nightcap and went on to cruise in that one 9-0.

Moreno is needed in Toronto because catcher Danny Jansen is out for at least 10 days with a fractured fifth metacarpal on his left hand, suffered when he was hit by a pitch Tuesday in Kansas City. The Blue Jays also have on their roster 23-year-old catcher Alejandro Kirk, who is batting .322.

Toronto initially called up Buffalo catcher Zach Collins, and he homered in Wednesday's 8-4 loss in Kansas City. The Blue Jays are off Thursday and the play the Tigers Friday night at 7:10, Saturday afternoon at 4:10 and Sunday at 1:40. The Bisons' six-game series with Worcester continues Thursday at 7:05.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.