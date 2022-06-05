Red Wings blow past Bisons in series finale

Rochester did early damage against Buffalo starting pitcher Derek Holland and rolled to an 11-2 victory on Sunday to cap its pivotal series by winning four out of six games.

The Bisons (31-22) are off Monday and begin a home series Tuesday with Worcester. Game time is 11:05 a.m.

Holland (0-3) gave up two-run home runs to Taylor Gushue and Adrian Sanchez in the first inning as the Red Wings jumped out to a 6-0 lead. Josh Palacios had an RBI groundout in the inning and Jake Noll had a run-scoring triple. Holland left the game after getting out of the jam. He allowed six earned runs on five hits and one walk with one strikeout in one inning.

Rochester (35-19) scored a run in the second on Ehire Adrianza’s RBI single, and made it 8-0 in the fourth on Adrianza’s RBI double off Joe Biagini.

Buffalo finally got on the board in the sixth inning. Samad Taylor drew a one-out walk off reliever Cory Abbott and went to second on Gabriel Moreno’s single. Zack Collins walked to load the bases and Cullen Large singled in Taylor to reload the bases. But Abbott escaped further damage by striking out Otto Lopez and Logan Warmouth.

Rochester put the game away on Andrew Stevenson’s three-run homer in the bottom of the inning.

Kellin Deglan had an RBI double in the ninth for the Bisons.

Cole Henry (1-0) picked up the win for the Red Wings, allowing no runs on three hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out three.

Large went 3-for-3 for the Bisons and Moreno and Deglan each had two hits. The trio accounted for Buffalo’s only hits of the game.

Stevenson went 3-for-3 with three RBI and four runs scored for Rochester.