Red Sox pummel Blue Jays before season-high, pro-Boston crowd in Buffalo

Later in the inning, J.D. Martinez doubled off the wall in right-center field to put runners on second and third with one out, prompting a visit to the mound. Alex Verdugo walked on a full count to load the bases for Hunter Renfroe, whose grand slam to left-center field on a 91.7-mph fastball gave Boston a 6-0 lead and chased Stripling from the mound.

Toronto starters had not surrendered a run in the previous four games, all of them victories, combining to allow 11 hits and four walks while racking up 25 strikeouts in 25.2 innings pitched.

Stripling was tagged for six earned runs on four hits and two walks in 1/3 of an inning.

"I was actually really sharp in warmups," Stripling said. "Felt good walking in and then once I toed the rubber, man, it just all went away. Wasn't getting ahead. Threw a couple good changeups, couple terrible changeups, bad slider to J.D. and really just bad count leverage all the way around."

Stripling said he was in a "weird mental space" and struggled to focus because he's a couple days away from saying goodbye to his wife and son, who are not going to Toronto.