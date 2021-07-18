Red Sox pose big challenge for hot-hitting Blue Jays in Sahlen Field's final series

The last series for Major League Baseball in Buffalo opens Monday in Sahlen Field. And it's a whopper.
The American League East-leading Boston Red Sox will be in town the next three nights, with the Toronto Blue Jays hoping to cut into their lead in the division.
It's no easy task. Back under manager Alex Cora, the Sox have been battling the Chicago White Sox for the best record in the AL. And they should have plenty of support from Buffalo fans – who have never had the chance to see their team live in town (last year's games here, remember, were fan-less).
The Blue Jays (48-42) easily took care of business over the weekend against the punchless Texas Rangers, taking a three-game set by a combined score of 25-2. They swept Sunday's doubleheader 5-0 and 10-0, posting the first double shutout of a twinbill in franchise history. The final MLB matinees before the Jays return home to Toronto on July 30 drew a season-high crowd of 12,335.
The sweep pulled the Blue Jays within 6 1/2 games of the Red Sox in the American League East, pending Boston's series finale Sunday night in the Bronx against the New York Yankees.
And while that may look daunting at first glance, you have to consider the fact that the teams have 10 head-to-head meetings over Toronto's next 20 games. The three here this week will be followed by four in Fenway Park from July 26-29 and three more at the Rogers Centre Aug. 6-8 as part of the Jays' first homestand in Toronto in nearly two years.
The message you get from the Toronto Blue Jays is consistent: No offense, Buffalo, but it's time to go home.
But while that gives the Blue Jays plenty of opportunity, they have to realize it will be fleeting – because they don't meet Boston again after that Aug. 8 game. Toronto's September-October schedule includes eight games against Baltimore, seven games against the Yankees and six against Tampa Bay, but none against Boston.
"That's kind of weird it will be the last time we're going to see them when they're in our division, but that's just the way it is," manager Charlie Montoyo said. "But you know how it goes. These were three big games that we won and we've got to take one game at a time. You cannot beat a team 10 in a row. One game at a time and tomorrow it starts. So we'll see what happens."
Ross Stripling (3-5) pitches against Nick Pivetta (7-4) in Monday's opener. Rookie Alek Manoah (2-1) takes on Garrett Richards (5-5) on Tuesday. Wednesday night's Sahlen Field finale will match Robbie Ray (8-4) against Boston rookie Tanner Houck (0-2).
"It's huge. They're in first place, been playing well," Blue Jays outfielder George Springer said. "That's a good lineup over there with a good (pitching) staff. We have to go out and play our game, because control what our guys can control and see what happens."
Springer, a former World Series MVP in Houston, said he has a simple formula for a young Toronto team.
"To not press, to not be concerned about standings, not be concerned about anything that you can't control," he said. "Just go out there and play, go out there and do anything that you can do to win that day and you move on."
Springer said this young Toronto team has dealt well with its adversity.
"I think this is a very resilient team," he said. "Not having a permanent home isn't the easiest thing in the world, but everybody here just kind of adapted and you kind of just keep going with it."
The Blue Jays didn't have to worry about the Rangers on Sunday, holding Texas to three hits in each game. Hyun Jin Ryu earned a complete game shutout in the opener, Toronto's first since Mark Buerhle blanked Washington in 2015. Steven Matz went five innings in the nightcap.
"I always say pitching, pitching. That's the only way you can get winning streaks," Montoyo said. "They give you a chance and the last four starts have been as good as you can as you can have. ... We swung the bats, but it's all about pitching and the starters were outstanding."
Ryu kept the Rangers off balance with his changeup and needed only 83 pitches to go the route in 1 hour, 48 minutes.
"That's the best I've seen him in a while," Montoyo said. "When his changeup is good, he's going to keep guys of balance. People don't know what's coming, because it looked just like a fastball and his cutter. His command was also really good today."
Danny Jansen homered in the opener and the Jays went deep four times in the second game, getting all their runs in the first two innings. Lourdes Gurriel belted a first-inning grand slam while Vladimir Guerrero (No. 31) and Springer homered on back-to-back pitches in the second, and Randal Grichuk added a two-run shot later in the inning.
Lots of work on the field, lots of dancing in the dugout. Good vibes all around heading into the season's biggest series to date.
"We're going into the series playing good baseball so that also helps," Montoyo said. "Boston is having an outstanding season and these are chances to gain some ground, but you can only do it one game at a time."