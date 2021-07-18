Red Sox pose big challenge for hot-hitting Blue Jays in Sahlen Field's final series

+2 Blue Jays thankful for their return home – and their time in Buffalo The message you get from the Toronto Blue Jays is consistent: No offense, Buffalo, but it's time to go home.

But while that gives the Blue Jays plenty of opportunity, they have to realize it will be fleeting – because they don't meet Boston again after that Aug. 8 game. Toronto's September-October schedule includes eight games against Baltimore, seven games against the Yankees and six against Tampa Bay, but none against Boston.

"That's kind of weird it will be the last time we're going to see them when they're in our division, but that's just the way it is," manager Charlie Montoyo said. "But you know how it goes. These were three big games that we won and we've got to take one game at a time. You cannot beat a team 10 in a row. One game at a time and tomorrow it starts. So we'll see what happens."

Ross Stripling (3-5) pitches against Nick Pivetta (7-4) in Monday's opener. Rookie Alek Manoah (2-1) takes on Garrett Richards (5-5) on Tuesday. Wednesday night's Sahlen Field finale will match Robbie Ray (8-4) against Boston rookie Tanner Houck (0-2).

"It's huge. They're in first place, been playing well," Blue Jays outfielder George Springer said. "That's a good lineup over there with a good (pitching) staff. We have to go out and play our game, because control what our guys can control and see what happens."

Springer, a former World Series MVP in Houston, said he has a simple formula for a young Toronto team.