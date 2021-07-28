Red-hot Bisons dump Worcester, improve to 20 over .500 for first time since 2005

A quartet of pitchers carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning Wednesday afternoon as the Buffalo Bisons breezed past the Worcester Red Sox 5-1 in their series opener in Polar Park.

Rehabbing starter Tommy Milone pitched the first inning, Zach Logue (3-1) went four innings with eight strikeouts, and Tyler Chatwood and Conor Overton added a hitless inning apiece. With one out in the eighth, Overton gave up Tate Matheny's infield single toward third to end the bid for the first combined no-hitter in the franchise's modern era.

Second baseman Richard Urena led the Bisons with three hits. Designated hitter Corey Dickerson, in his first game on rehab from Toronto, was one of three players with two.

The win was Buffalo's eighth straight and 12th in its last 13 games. The Herd is 45-25, now 20 games over .500 for the first time since the final day of the 2005 season. The Bisons finished that year 82-62 and their International League North Division championship marked their most recent postseason appearance.