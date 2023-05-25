Rafael Lantigua went 3-for-3 with three walks and three RBIs on Thursday to lead the Buffalo Bisons to a 12-2 victory over Lehigh Valley.

Game 4 of the series is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Friday.

Lehigh Valley (23-24) took a 1-0 lead in the first when Jake Cave doubled and scored on a throwing error by Bisons shortstop Otto Lopez.

In the fourth, Buffalo (23-25) scored four runs with just one hit in the inning.

IronPigs pitcher Louis Head walked Davis Schneider, Spencer Horwitz and Wynton Bernard to begin the inning. After Rob Brantly flew out, Head was replaced by Erich Uelmen, who hit Lopez to score Schneider and keep the bases loaded. L.J. Talley grounded to first as Howitz scored, putting runners at second and third. After Cam Eden walked, Lantigua singled to score Bernard and Lopez.

In the seventh, Lantigua doubled and scored on a single by Tanner Morris to give the Bisons a 5-1 lead.

Buffalo stretched the lead to 7-1 in the eighth. Bernard walked and, with one out, Lopez doubled to put runners at second and third. Talley singled to score Bernard and Lopez scored on a sacrifice fly by Eden.

The Bisons put the game away with five runs in the ninth. Lopez had an RBI and Bernard scored on a balk. Lantigua added an RBI single and Morris capped the rally with a two-run double.

Lehigh Valley scored a run in the bottom of the ninth on Simon Muzziotti’s RBI double.