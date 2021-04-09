Q&A: What are timetables for Bisons' move to Trenton, Blue Jays' return to Buffalo?

There are so many moving parts when it comes to baseball in Buffalo in pandemic year 2021 that you definitely need your scorecard to mark them all down.
With heavy construction underway at Sahlen Field in advance of another season of Toronto Blue Jays games in Buffalo, MLB is working on a plan to move the Bisons at least temporarily to Trenton, N.J.
The Buffalo Bisons confirmed some of their plans on Friday, as first reported by The News, that they will start their season in Trenton, N.J. The parent Toronto Blue Jays, meanwhile, are expected to shift their season from Dunedin, Fla., to Buffalo sometime in June and that necessitated the Bisons to be placed in an alternate home.
Here are the current timetables:
• The Bisons' season and "home opener" will be at 7:05 p.m. May 4 in Trenton against the Worcester Red Sox. All 12 of Buffalo's May home games will be played in Trenton, and the team could potentially stay there all season.
• A multimillion dollar renovation of Sahlen Field is currently underway to accommodate the Blue Jays' potential visit for a second straight season and to provide permanent upgrades to the player amenity areas of the ballpark that meet new standards for the minor leagues mandated by Major League Baseball. The Blue Jays and Bisons are paying for the work with no public monies involved.
• The Blue Jays have yet to announce their plans past May. They are expected to transition to Buffalo either for a homestand that opens June 1 against the Miami Marlins or for the three-game series against the New York Yankees on June 15. As per New York State regulations, fans are expected to be admitted this season to Blue Jays games.
Here are questions and answers related to the moves as answered in a video call Friday by Mike Buczkowski, the president of Rich Baseball Operations, and Bisons General Manager Anthony Sprague.
Why Trenton?
The Yankees' longtime Double-A club lost its affiliated franchise last fall when the Yankees stunned them by opting out and going to Somerset, N.J. Trenton was slated to play in the MLB Draft League for college players but quickly inquired with the Bisons about being a host when the Blue Jays' potential need for an alternate site again became apparent with the Canadian border closed.
MLB and the Blue Jays both liked filling a stadium that had lost a team in the 2020 reorganization as opposed to sharing one with a current team. Especially in times of Covid protocols. And Trenton was easily within the geographic footprint of the Bisons' five opponents this season.
Buczkowski: "We know that the Bisons will temporarily be in good hands in Trenton. We told them not to get used to it because they are our Bisons. But we will be watching from a distance and providing any support we can so that the Triple-A Blue Jays can have the best possible experience while they are in Trenton."
Most duties such as ticketing, groundskeeping, broadcasting and public relations will be handled by Trenton employees.
Sprague: "We're still in discussion with them on what else, what other help they need. And if we're going to send some some folks, maybe clubhouse guys, to go there to help out and assist. But the majority of the work and the heavy lift will be done by by Trenton."
Support Local Journalism
Will the Bisons still be called the Bisons?
In official communications of Triple-A East, including internet information, standings and statistics, the answer is yes. For home games in Trenton, the Bisons will be wearing Trenton Thunder jerseys and be referred to in the park as the Thunder. The players will wear Bisons gear on the road.
Sprague: "What we wanted to do is try and be respectful to every person involved. In this scenario, everyone's given a little bit on this. And that was one of the things we felt that they were asking for that we could try and assist with. If the roles were reversed, we would probably ask for the same thing to keep it as traditional as possible when we were selling tickets that we would want to be the Bisons. They wanted to be the Thunder only in their building and we felt like it was something that that we could work through with Major League Baseball ... Trenton is a longstanding partner of minor league baseball, a very well regarded group over there and we feel confident that that they'll do things the right way."
The Blue Jays, for the record, will remain as the Blue Jays when they come to Buffalo. Major League Baseball does not allow rebranding of teams.
What work is happening at Sahlen Field?
The clubhouses are being completely overhauled and switched, with the Bisons/Blue Jays taking over expanded space on the third-base side and the visitors moving to the first-base side. For MLB games this summer, visiting teams will again be housed in a temporary structure in the right-field parking lot.
The park is also getting more LED lighting and temporary lighting poles. The bullpens are being moved off the field to a tiered structure in right-center field and batting cages are being moved to a structure in what's now the grounds crew area behind the stadium service ramp in right field.
Buczkowski: "We are at least going to double in size the player facilities and it's not just walls and lockers. We're talking about amenities. We're talking about nutrition rooms, training rooms, weight rooms. We're talking about new HVAC, all new plumbing fixtures. Something that is just going to make it a spectacular space for not only the Blue Jays that they play here this year, but for the future Blue Jays and the Bisons for many years to come."
What is the status for tickets to Blue Jays games?
In a word, uncertain. Remember, the Blue Jays haven't officially announced they're coming yet. Once they do, the plan is to follow New York State guidelines, which currently call for 20% capacity, or about 3,300 fans.
Sprague: "We are still looking for final guidance and we're going to make these decisions as we get closer to potential games in June. ... The second you put one person in one seat, the ripple effect of that is so great that we want to make sure we're making the best decision that we can possibly make as close as we can to when games are, so we can fit as many people as we can in the ballpark safely."
What happens if the Blue Jays get the go-ahead to return to Toronto?
Buczkowski: "Hopefully things continue to get better with the pandemic. Hopefully there's not a surge, hopefully our numbers get better instead of worse. Hopefully Toronto can get back to Toronto. That's the goal. That's their city. That's where they want to play. And that's completely understandable.
"If there is a time where the Blue Jays are able to return to Toronto at some point during the season, our plan would be to return the Bisons from Trenton. So if the Blue Jays were fortunate enough to get home at some point, then we would bring back Bisons baseball for the remaining part of the Triple-A schedule."
Could the Bisons really go 2 1/2 years with no games in Buffalo, from August of 2019 to April of 2022?
Sprague: "It's challenging, no doubt. But the love that we have felt from fans through everything for missing last year, and how much they want to come to games, I have no doubts that next year, this year, whenever that time is, we'll be welcomed back. And we're going to have the best promotional schedule that we can always come up with. We're still the best family fun entertainment in Buffalo."