Q&A: The lowdown on the Bisons' 2021 season in Buffalo

You have questions on the Bisons' return to Sahlen Field? We have the answers, especially because a lot has changed in minor league baseball and the world since we last saw the Herd in Buffalo in 2019.

When are the games?

The Bisons have 23 home dates, starting with Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. opener against the Rochester Red Wings. They will play a trio of six-game series in Buffalo (Aug. 10-15 vs. Rochester, Aug. 24-29 vs. Worcester, Sept. 7-12 vs. Syracuse) and a five-gamer vs. Lehigh Valley from Sept. 22-26 as part of the "Triple-A Final Stretch." We'll get to that shortly. Apologies to Yankees fans, but the Herd has no remaining home games against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Their home games against the Yanks' affiliate were all played in Trenton, N.J.

What's the deal on tickets?

It's $10 for everyone, young and old, and all seats are general admission. Both levels of the stadium will be open. You can get tickets (with some fees added) at Bisons.com or at face value at the ballpark ticket office. Suites are sold out for this season and the team has a waiting list.