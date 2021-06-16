Put any spin you want on it: Cole and Chapman come through for Yankees

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

But Cole had quite a message for Manfred about the whole situation. He's very concerned about injuries, especially after talking to Tampa Bay's Tyler Glasnow earlier in the week. Glasnow suffered what could be a serious elbow injury that he attributed to being forced into a tighter grip on the ball without using any substances on it.

"I would encourage the Commissioner's office to continue to talk with us," Cole said. "We're the ones who throw the ball, they don't. We're the experts in this situation. ... It's so hard to grip the ball. For Pete's sake, it's part of the reason why almost every player has something on the field to help them control the ball.

"I don't have a solution but we are aligned in a lot of areas with the Commissioner's office on this. Please just talk with us. Please just work with us. I know you have the hammer here. But we've been living in a gray area for so long, I would hate to see players get hurt, I would hate to see balls flying at people's heads."

Cole left after the eighth and was spellbound in the dugout watching the ninth like everyone else in the park.

That's because the win wasn't secured until Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman pulled a high-wire act that would have made daredevil Nik Wallenda proud while going across Niagara Falls.