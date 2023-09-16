The Buffalo Bisons snapped a tie with three runs in the top of the ninth inning, but they couldn’t hold on and fell 7-6 in 12 innings to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday in Moosic, Pa.

The Herd (73-69, 39-28 second half) is in third place, four games behind International League leader Durham. The RailRiders improved to 70-72, 36-32.

With the game knotted 1-1, Buffalo grabbed a 4-1 lead in the ninth. Jamie Ritchie led off with his first homer of the season, a shot to left field off Scranton/Wilkes-Barre reliever Zach Greene. Leo Jimenez doubled and was replaced by pinch-runner Steward Berroa.

Cam Eden doubled to score Berroa then stole third and scored on Mason McCoy’s sacrifice fly.

But the RailRiders rallied in the bottom of the inning to force extra innings. Josh Breaux singled and Jake Lamb walked to start the inning. With one out, Aaron Palensky belted a three-run homer to left-center field to tie the game.

In the 10th, Berroa singled to score Damiano Palmegiani, giving Buffalo a 5-4 lead, but the Bisons left the bases loaded.

Scranton knotted the game in the bottom of the inning when Nelson Medina scored on Franchy Cordero’s ground out to first.

The Bisons surged ahead 6-5 in the 11th when Rafael Lantigua singled home Eden, but the RailRiders again tied the game in the bottom of the inning on Jesus Bastidas’ RBI double.

Buffalo was held in check in the top of the 12th and Scranton won it when Andres Chapparo’s sacrifice fly scored Medina.

Eden went 2-for-4 and scored twice for the Bisons, and Lantigua went 2-for-5. Paul Fry (5-3) took the loss, allowing one run on two walks in one-third of an inning.

Bastidas went 3-for-5 for the RailRiders. Clay Aguilar (1-1) picked up the win, allowing no runs on no hits and one walk over 1 2/3 innings. He struck out two.