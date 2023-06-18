The Buffalo Bisons will have the opportunity to start fresh due to the new Triple-A playoff structure.

The Bisons closed out their final home series of the first half of the season, falling 7-4 to the Syracuse Mets before a Father Day’s crowd of 11,691 – the third highest of the season. The Bisons dropped the series, 4-2, to the Mets and will finish the season’s first half on the road next week against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Buffalo (31-38) currently sits in 15th in the International League – 14.5 games back from first – and are mathematically eliminated from securing the top spot in the first half. Syracuse (28-40) is last in the IL.

But upon returning to Sahlen Field for a three-game series against the Worcester Red Sox on June 28, every team will start 0-0 again with an equal shot – in theory, anyway – for taking first in the second half.

In the new structure, the season is split into two halves of 75 games each, where the first-half league winner will face the second-half winner in a best of three series for the spot in the Triple-A National Championship.

“We're going to keep playing hard these last six games the first half but once we come home next week for that Worcester series, we’re really going to be able to just turn the page to the second half and be able to hopefully get off to a good start,” said development coach Jake McGuiggan said, who served as acting manager for Sunday’s game.

“When we do come back home to Buffalo, we're back to 0-0,” McGuiggan added.

Manager Casey Candaele is taking his weekend off that the Blue Jays mandate for their minor league managers and coaches.

Buffalo jumped on the board in the bottom of the first as Davis Schneider notched his 41st RBI on a sacrifice fly to bring in Otto Lopez. The lead remained until Syracuse answered in the top of the third.

With bases loaded, Syracuse’s Ronny Mauricio grounded out but brought in Carlos Cortes. Then Luke Voit doubled, hitting the left-center field wall to bring in two more. The Bisons responded with two runs in the bottom of the third to level the score at three.

After an uneventful middle three innings, the Mets combined for four runs across the seventh and eighth to build a four-run lead. Buffalo’s Jordan Luplow homered to right field, but it wasn’t enough for the Bisons to come back.

“I think that we have been trending upwards,” Herd second baseman L.J. Talley said. “We've been getting a lot better in all areas really – defensively, offensively, pitching. I think just knowing that it's a clean slate, it'll be like a new season you, be fresh and know that we have something to play for which is postseason.”

Talley said he likes the new system because every team now has an additional chance. McGuiggan said it’s “exciting” to have a playoff spot opportunity in those final two months, adding that it makes sense to split up the season into two halves because of the nature of minor league baseball.

There are many transactions, player promotions and roster fluctuations. Furthermore, a team like Norfolk Tides, who currently sit in first, would’ve “probably ran away with it,” McGuiggan said if it were an undivided season.

Talley and McGuiggan agreed that the structure doesn’t change the mindset entering next week’s series in Scranton. They know they're mathematically eliminated from the top spot of the first half, but they stressed Bisons aren’t going to slack off. It allows the opportunity to improve and apply what they’ve learned over the first half to a clean slate on the back end.

“We are confident in this group,” McGuiggan said. “We do believe that we have a really good group of players, and we feel like we're ready to make a run at the second half year to get into a playoff spot.”