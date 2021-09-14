Pitch Hit & Run event slated for Saturday

The Willie Hutch Jones Educational and Sports Program will participate in Pitch Hit & Run, the official skills competition of Major League Baseball, on Saturday at the Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion at Jefferson and Best Streets on Buffalo’s East Side.

The competition will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for four age groups, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14. Normally held as a national competition in July, PHR was rescheduled to the fall locally so more players could participate.

First-, second- and third-place winners will be awarded prizes in all age groups. All participants will receive lunch and a voucher for a free ticket to the Buffalo Bisons vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs game on Sept. 25 at Sahlen Field, which will include an appearance by Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act. Kids will be invited to run the bases after the game.

Although there was prior registration, a few slots will be available on the day of the competition.

Visit WHJSC.org or call 715-4980 for more details or to register for Saturday’s event.

For 38 years, the Willie Hutch Jones Educational and Sports Program has provided free year-round programming to under-resourced communities and students in WNY to provide strong influences and mentorship, reduce delinquency, build esteem, and offer resources, training, and fundamental skills for positive growth.

