Pirates fans who live in Lancaster get moment to remember with Albert Pujols' home run ball

The words are getting harder and harder to summon to describe what we’re seeing from Albert Pujols. But people are trying.
“I don’t think there’s a wrong one,” Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said. “Magic is magic.”
“Absolutely legendary,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “I’m not quite sure what we’re witnessing right now.”
But perhaps the best two words were, “Thank you.”
Those two came from the lips of Samantha Brown, whose husband, Matt, came up with Pujols’ 697th home run ball that had ricocheted off a couple of seats in right-center field Sunday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.
Pujols moved to three homers away from the 700 club, which has three members. Barry Bonds has 762 homers, Henry Aaron 755 and Babe Ruth 714.
The Browns live in Lancaster in Western New York, and are Pittsburgh Pirates season ticket holders. They don't make every game, given the distance, but routinely drive to PNC Park.
The Browns came to PNC on the first anniversary of the death last summer of Samantha’s father, who died Sept. 11, 2021.
Matt's connection to the Pirates stems from his father, who was a longtime Pirates fan. Samantha's father was a Cardinals fan so the Browns' favorite team was playing her dad's favorite team. What a better place to make a lasting memory?
“I just feel that it was a sign that we got (the ball),” she said.
The Browns met Pujols outside the Cardinals' clubhouse to give back the ball. But when the Browns tried, Pujols would have none of it, especially after chatting with the couple and learned about the death of Samantha’s father.
“Albert, you’re really going to walk away from that?” asked Matt Brown.
Later, Pujols said, “It’s just a baseball. They deserve to have it. It went out of the ballpark. We play this game for the fans. So whether they want to give it back or they want to keep it, I don’t have any problem with it.