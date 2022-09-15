Pirates fans who live in Lancaster get moment to remember with Albert Pujols' home run ball

Those two came from the lips of Samantha Brown, whose husband, Matt, came up with Pujols’ 697th home run ball that had ricocheted off a couple of seats in right-center field Sunday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

Pujols moved to three homers away from the 700 club, which has three members. Barry Bonds has 762 homers, Henry Aaron 755 and Babe Ruth 714.

The Browns live in Lancaster in Western New York, and are Pittsburgh Pirates season ticket holders. They don't make every game, given the distance, but routinely drive to PNC Park.

The Browns came to PNC on the first anniversary of the death last summer of Samantha’s father, who died Sept. 11, 2021.

Matt's connection to the Pirates stems from his father, who was a longtime Pirates fan. Samantha's father was a Cardinals fan so the Browns' favorite team was playing her dad's favorite team. What a better place to make a lasting memory?