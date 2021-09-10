Pen closes in style as Bisons make it 12 wins in a row by dumping Mets

The offense scrapped and put up eight more runs, but the bullpen was the shining star of the Buffalo Bisons' latest win.
A quartet of Buffalo relievers combined to throw hitless ball and retire 12 of the final 13 men Friday to preserve an 8-5 victory over the Syracuse Mets that made it 12 in a row for the thundering Herd's franchise-record streak.
Buffalo continues to lead the Northeast Division of Triple-A East by five games and its magic number to clinch its first division title since 2004 is down to four.
A Sahlen Field crowd of 5,261 saw Travis Bergen, Hobie Harris, Jacob Barnes and Trent Thornton slam the door on the Mets in the final four frames. Thornton tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save for the Herd – after never collecting one since turning pro in 2015.
"It's fun. The adrenaline's pumping for sure," said Thornton, who started 29 games for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019 and made 33 relief appearances for them this season. "This team's having a lot of fun winning a lot of games right now. It's fun coming in crunch time and then closing the door."
"It takes a certain mentality to pitch the ninth inning of a game," manager Casey Candaele said. "And to see how guys respond in those situations, I think it's part of their development process and part of seeing, 'Hey can they handle this kind of stuff?' "
The Bisons were in a 5-2 hole before an RBI double to right by Gregory Polanco and a two-run double to deep right-center by Cullen Large forged a 5-5 tie in the bottom of the fifth. The Herd scored two runs without the benefit of a hit in the sixth, taking the lead for good on Richard Urena's sacrifice fly to deep right. Tyler White's solo home run to deep left-center in the eighth provided insurance.
"They just go out and they scrap away and however they do it, they find a way to get it done," Candaele said. "It's pretty impressive to sit back and kind of figure out, 'Hey, what are they going to do tonight?' "
"These guys are awesome here," Thornton said. "Obviously you don't want to get sent down. I'd much rather be playing in the big leagues right now. But it's a great group of guys. and they make playing baseball and showing up to the field fun every single day."
Herd grapevine
• The Blue Jays optioned shortstop Kevin Smith to the Herd just prior to their game Friday night in Baltimore and it will mark the return of the biggest bat to the Buffalo lineup.
Smith, 25, is almost certainly going to be named the Bisons' most valuable player this season as he is the club leader in batting average (.286), home runs (19) and RBIs (63). He was just 3 for 32 (.094) in 17 games for the Blue Jays, with his lone extra-base hit and RBI off his first MLB home run Aug. 29 in Detroit.
• The Bisons and Mets meet again here Saturday at 6:05 (Radio 1520 AM) and the team will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 by offering two free tickets to all First Responders, as well as active duty or veteran members of the armed forces. Free tickets must be claimed with valid ID at the ballpark box office, which will open Saturday at noon.