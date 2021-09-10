Pen closes in style as Bisons make it 12 wins in a row by dumping Mets

The Bisons were in a 5-2 hole before an RBI double to right by Gregory Polanco and a two-run double to deep right-center by Cullen Large forged a 5-5 tie in the bottom of the fifth. The Herd scored two runs without the benefit of a hit in the sixth, taking the lead for good on Richard Urena's sacrifice fly to deep right. Tyler White's solo home run to deep left-center in the eighth provided insurance.

"They just go out and they scrap away and however they do it, they find a way to get it done," Candaele said. "It's pretty impressive to sit back and kind of figure out, 'Hey, what are they going to do tonight?' "

"These guys are awesome here," Thornton said. "Obviously you don't want to get sent down. I'd much rather be playing in the big leagues right now. But it's a great group of guys. and they make playing baseball and showing up to the field fun every single day."

Herd grapevine

Smith entered Wednesday's play batting .286 and sitting as the Bisons' team leader in hits (82), runs (50), home runs (18) and RBIs (56). He batted .418 during a 17-game hitting streak in July and had a 21-game on-base streak from May 12 to June 8.

• The Blue Jays optioned shortstop Kevin Smith to the Herd just prior to their game Friday night in Baltimore and it will mark the return of the biggest bat to the Buffalo lineup.