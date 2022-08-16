Owen Power, Kyle Okposo added to autograph roster for Bisons' 'Hockey Night at the Ballpark'

Defenseman Owen Power and veteran winger Kyle Okposo have been added to the list of Buffalo Sabres appearing Saturday night in Sahlen Field as part of the Buffalo Bisons' "Hockey Night at the Ballpark".

The Herd will be meeting the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in a 6:05 p.m. game, with Power and Okposo joining teammates Jeff Skinner and Malcolm Subban in an autograph signing from 5 to 6 p.m. Skinner will be throwing the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game. Tickets are $16 in advance of game day and $19 on Saturday.

The Buffalo Beauts of the Premier Hockey Federation will also be on hand and represented at the autograph table by Kassidy Sauve, Courtney Maud, Allison Attea and Megan Delay. The autograph session is free and the rules are no photos, one signed item per player per person and no full-size hockey sticks.

Power, the Sabres' 2021 No. 1 overall pick from the University of Michigan, will be entering his first full NHL season after debuting in April for the final eight games of the 2021-22 campaign. Skinner, coming off a bounce-back 33-goal season, will be entering his fifth year in Buffalo and 13th in the NHL. Okposo will be in his seventh Sabres season and 16th in the league. Subban, who played four games last year before suffering a season-ending wrist injury, has returned to provide depth in goal for both Buffalo and the Rochester Amerks.

The Bisons players will be wearing custom Hockey Night jerseys during the game featuring the Sabres' blue and gold color scheme and celebrating the white home jersey of the 1970s and '80s. Those jerseys will be autographed by the players and raffled after the game.

The Bisons are currently holding an online auction of autographed Hockey Night jerseys from Sabres players Power, Skinner, Okposo and Alex Tuch as well as Bisons Gabriel Moreno, Casey Lawrence, Zack Collins, Chavez Young, Nathan Lukes, Spencer Horwitz and Chavez Young. That auction runs through 10 p.m. Wednesday, with net proceeds to benefit the Sabres Foundation.