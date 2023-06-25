Seven Bisons pitchers combined on a three-hit shutout and Otto Lopez hit a two-run homer on Sunday, leading Buffalo to a 2-0 victory over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Moosic, Pa.

The Herd (34-41) will take Monday and Tuesday off before returning to the field at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday against Worcester at Sahlen Field.

Paxton Schultz drew the start for the Bisons, and pitched three innings of hitless ball. He walked two and struck out four before giving way to the bullpen. Yosver Zulueta allowed two walks and a single by Elijah Dunham to begin the fourth inning, but he got out of the bases-loaded jam by striking out Jesus Bastidas before Josh Breaux lined into a 4-3 double play.

Junior Fernandez (2-1) pitched a perfect fifth inning and struck out one. Thomas Hatch pitched the sixth, striking out one and walking one. Hagen Danner took care of the seventh by allowing one hit and one walk and Jimmy Burnette struck out two in a perfect eighth inning. Hayden Juenger allowed one hit and one walk in the ninth, but got out of it to earn his first save of the season.

In all, Buffalo pitchers struck out struck out nine and walked seven.

The Bisons scored all the runs they needed in the top of the sixth inning. Karl Ellison led off with a double to left field and scored on Lopez's home run to left-center field off Randy Vasquez (2-8). It was Lopez's first homer of the season.

Vasquez pitched 6⅓ innings for the RailRaiders (34-40), allowing two earned runs on four hits and two walks. He struck out five.

Ellison went 2-for-4 for the Bisons, and Davis Schneider and Jordan Luplow each doubled. Wynton Bernard went 1-for-3 and stole his 15th base of the season.