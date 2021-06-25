Orioles get to Blue Jays' bullpen, snap 20-game road skid in the 10th

Another easy win seemed to be in the offing. And then the Toronto Blue Jays' terribly inconsistent bullpen struck again.

The Blue Jays gave up four runs in the eighth and Pat Valaika's bases-loaded walk with two outs in the 10th allowed the Baltimore Orioles to finally end their heinous road losing streak and escape Sahlen Field with a 6-5 win Friday night.

A season-high crowd of 7,844 saw Baltimore snap its 20-game road losing streak by winning away from Oriole Park at Camden Yards for the first time since May 5. The Orioles' run ended two losses shy of the American League record set by the 1943 Philadelphia A's. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays saw their five-game winning streak snapped.

Entering with a 5-1 lead, relievers Tyler Chatwood and Taylor Saucedo were the culprits for the Blue Jays in the eighth. Chatwood walked the first two men, and Saucedo was torched for Anthony Santander's RBI single and Austin Hays' two-run double that tied the score.

The Orioles won it in the 10th as Valaika drew the third walk of the inning from Toronto's Trent Thornton, one pitch after Randal Grichuk failed to corral his foul fly to right against the side wall.