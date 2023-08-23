Orelvis Martinez came off the bench to go 3-for-3 with a double, home run and five RBIs on Wednesday to lead the Buffalo Bisons to a 14-2 victory over the Syracuse Mets in Syracuse.

The Herd (59-61, 25-19 second half) and Mets (50-69, 16-28) will meet again at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.

Buffalo took a lead in the first inning on Rafael Lantigua's two-run homer to right-center field. Syracuse tied it in the bottom of the third on a two-run homer by Luke Ritter.

But in the top of the fourth, the Bisons took the lead for good. The inning started with Buffalo manager Casey Candaele being ejected and the first two hitters being retired. Tanner Morris singled and Jamie Ritchie reaching on a fielding error by Mets third baseman Brett Baty. A throwing error by Wyatt Young put runners at second and third.

After Mason McCoy walked to load the bases, Nathan Lukes laced a two-run single to left and Lantigua walked to reload the bases. Syracuse lifted starting pitcher Justin Jarvis in favor of Hunter Parsons, who hit Spencer Horwitz to force home McCoy and give Buffalo a 5-2 advantage.

The Herd added three runs in the sixth as Martinez, who replaced Horwitz, belted a two-run single and Ernie Clement hit a sacrifice fly.

McCoy drilled a two-run home run in the seventh inning for a 10-2 lead and Clement singled in Martinez, who had doubled, to make it 11-2 in the eighth. Martinez's three-run home run in the ninth capped the scoring.

Brandon Eisert (4-2) picked up the win in relief of Bisons starter Mitch White. Eisert allowed one hit and one walk over one inning of work. He struck out one. The Herd's bullpen allowed just one baserunner over the last four innings.

Jarvis (0-4) took the loss, allowing five runs, two earned, on five hits and four walks over 3 2/3 innings. He struck out five.