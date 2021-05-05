Opening Day in Buffalo for Blue Jays will be June 1 vs. Marlins

The Jays have been consistent with their messaging that their priority is to get back to Toronto and play in Rogers Centre, even without fans. But Ontario provincial and Canadian federal health officials have the final say on that point and have yet to allow athletes from the United States to travel in and out of Canada with the exception of last year's Stanley Cup playoff bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton. But those players flew into Canada, quarantined and never left their bubble.

The Jays and Marlins opened play in Buffalo last year with a chaotic two-game series. On Aug. 11, 2020, the first major-league game in Buffalo since 1915 saw the Blue Jays blow a 4-1 lead in the ninth but get a Travis Shaw RBI single in the 10th to win, 5-4. The next night, Toronto overcame an 8-0 deficit with a barrage of home runs but lost to the Marlins, 14-11.

The Blue Jays have played their first 11 home games this year at their spring training home, TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla. They have gone 7-4 in those games and will play 10 more there from May 14-24 against Philadelphia, Boston and Tampa Bay.

The Jays will then have a six-day road trip to New York and Cleveland and head to Buffalo on the night of May 30 following the finale at Progressive Field. They have an off day on May 31 and then meet the Marlins the next night.

