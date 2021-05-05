Opening Day in Buffalo for Blue Jays will be June 1 vs. Marlins

With all the construction in and around Sahlen Field, it's been plainly obvious the Toronto Blue Jays were coming back to Buffalo, and the Bisons' parent club is expected to make it official Wednesday morning.
Opening Night for the Jays' second straight summer of Major League Baseball downtown will be Tuesday, June 1 against the Miami Marlins. A source confirmed the date to The Buffalo News, and it was also reported Wednesday morning by Sportsnet.
The Jays and Marlins will play a two-game series on June 1-2 in a pair of 7:07 starts. The Jays will then host the Houston Astros here for a three-game set on June 4, 5 and 6. Start times for those will be 7:07, 3:07 and 1:07.
After a seven-game road trip to Chicago and Boston comes a big one for Buffalo fans: A three-game series against the New York Yankees from June 15-17.
The Bisons/Thunder were on top of their game in all phases in their season opener against the Worcester Red Sox, scoring two runs in the first and loping home with a 6-1 victory before a socially-distanced sellout crowd of 1,526.
The Blue Jays went 17-9 in Buffalo last year but the 26 games were played with no fans. That will not be the case this year as the Blue Jays and Bisons expect to be able to sell around 6,600 tickets for the games and maybe more as the season moves along.
The Jays are expected to put tickets on sale on a month-to-month basis. If they stay in Buffalo all the way through the season finale on Oct. 3, they could play as many as 59 games here. Of course, all of this is dependent on what happens regarding the reopening of the Canadian border.
The Jays have been consistent with their messaging that their priority is to get back to Toronto and play in Rogers Centre, even without fans. But Ontario provincial and Canadian federal health officials have the final say on that point and have yet to allow athletes from the United States to travel in and out of Canada with the exception of last year's Stanley Cup playoff bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton. But those players flew into Canada, quarantined and never left their bubble.
Buffalo's callup to the major leagues ended in a victory 105 years in the making.
The Jays and Marlins opened play in Buffalo last year with a chaotic two-game series. On Aug. 11, 2020, the first major-league game in Buffalo since 1915 saw the Blue Jays blow a 4-1 lead in the ninth but get a Travis Shaw RBI single in the 10th to win, 5-4. The next night, Toronto overcame an 8-0 deficit with a barrage of home runs but lost to the Marlins, 14-11.
The Blue Jays have played their first 11 home games this year at their spring training home, TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla. They have gone 7-4 in those games and will play 10 more there from May 14-24 against Philadelphia, Boston and Tampa Bay.
The Jays will then have a six-day road trip to New York and Cleveland and head to Buffalo on the night of May 30 following the finale at Progressive Field. They have an off day on May 31 and then meet the Marlins the next night.
Everyone agrees this is one strange situation. But they also agree that the best part is they'll be playing baseball again Tuesday night.
Sahlen Field is undergoing a multimillion renovation to accommodate the Jays. Much of the work is service level upgrades to clubhouses, batting cages and weight rooms. Fans will notice new light towers and LED bulbs and the fact the bullpens have been removed from foul territory and will be housed in a double-decked structure in right-center field.
The Bisons started their season Tuesday night with a 6-1 win over the Worcester Red Sox in Trenton, N.J. The Herd will stay in Jersey for however long the Blue Jays stay in Buffalo.
Here's the Jays' complete remaining home schedule. It remains uncertain past June how many of these games will be held in Buffalo, or if all of them will be.
June 1-2, Miami
June 5-6-7, Houston
June 15-16-17, New York Yankees
June 24-25-26-27, Baltimore
June 29-30-July 1, Seattle
July 2-3-4, Tampa Bay
July 16-17-18, Texas
July 19-20-21, Boston
July 30-31-Aug 1, Kansas City
Aug. 2-3-4-5, Cleveland
Aug. 6-7-8, Boston
Aug. 20-21-22, Detroit
Aug. 23-24-25-26, Chicago White Sox
Aug. 30-31-Sept 1, Baltimore
Sept. 3-4-5, Oakland
Sept. 13-14-15, Tampa Bay
Sept. 17-18-19, Minnesota