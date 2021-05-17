Off to best start since 2007, Bisons head on road to finally wear Buffalo gear

"Obviously, his effectiveness is a huge piece of that equation," Atkins said. "The objective and subjective views of how effective he will be at the major league level are all really encouraging. It's just not as simple as, 'OK, he's had two starts now, let's just see if it works.' ... As that continues, he's making that very much something that we're discussing and talking about."

Atkins said he was impressed by the entire operation he saw in Trenton.

"Obviously we wish we were in Toronto and Buffalo ... but Trenton has done a great job," Atkins said. "Our players had everything they needed to get ready for their days. They're performing well, working through their days consistently, had what they needed. The playing surface was great, the fans were engaged and having fun. It was enjoyable to see that level of play again."

Tough battle vs. Strasburg

The Bisons were shut out for 4 1/3 innings Sunday by rehabbing Washington right-hander Stephen Strasburg, who is working through shoulder inflammation. The 2019 World Series MVP struck out six and allowed two hits before leaving after 75 pitches and thus getting a no-decision.