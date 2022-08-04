Nick Podkul powers Bisons to 7-4 victory over RailRiders

First baseman Nick Podkul hit a pair of home runs Thursday to lead the Buffalo Bisons to a 7-4 victory over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in an International League game.
Podkul’s first homer came in the top of the fourth. The two-run shot also scored Colton Shaver and gave the Herd a 2-0 lead.
He then added a solo blast in the sixth that gave Buffalo (54-48) the lead for good at 5-4. Cullen Large also had three hits as part of a nine-hit attack.
Starting pitcher Thomas Hatch pitched six innings, allowing four runs on five hits. He improved to 6-5.
The series continues at 6:35 p.m. Friday.