Nick Allgeyer's first pitch Tuesday for Bisons will open baseball at all levels for 2022

"Last year I thought there were a lot of positives," he said. "Obviously, getting a call to the big leagues is a lifelong goal. And that was pretty cool to have happened. There's some things pitching-wise that we needed to work on and I took care of that stuff in the offseason. I feel really good about going into the new season."

The University of Iowa product, known for his changeup and slider, increased his velocity to the mid-90s last season and said he spent the winter home in St. Louis working on his pitch design and trying to make sure he was repeating his delivery.

"They wanted him to get built up and get some length," Candaele said of the Blue Jays. "He's probably our guy this spring who has been pitching the most and has gone the longest amount of time. He'll be at a pitch limit because of the beginning of the season, but he's always gonna go out there and compete so it will be great."

Candaele said Allgeyer will be followed in the Buffalo rotation by Anthony Kay, Bowden Francis and Casey Lawrence. A fifth starter has yet to be determined.

