Newport, R.I., eliminates Hamburg from Northeast Regional

Left-hander Caleb Leys of Newport, R.I., shut out Hamburg Post 327 on three hits for seven innings then cleared the bases with a three-run triple in a five-run rally in the eighth to knock the New York State champions out of the Northeast American Legion Baseball playoffs with a 5-0 victory on Sunday in Worcester, Mass.

The elimination game to determine who would advance to the championship against Beverly, Mass., was scoreless until Newport shortstop Timothy McGuire broke the deadlock with a two-run single in the top of the eighth against Hamburg reliever Alex Dzimian (St. Francis/D'Youville).

The game was a rematch of the pitching opponents in the Northeast opener in which Joseph Reitebach (Hamburg/Gannon U) and his teammates triumphed 5-1 even though Leys allowed only four hits. This time, though, the University of Maine-bound athlete, who pitched Middletown High to the Rhode Island state championship, was even tougher. He allowed only three hits in 6.2 innings and no walks while striking out 12.

Will Pierce came in to get the last four outs as the last 11 Hamburg batters went down in order.