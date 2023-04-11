Nathan Lukes went 3-or-5 with a double, home run and three RBIs to lead the Buffalo Bisons to a 7-2 victory over Rochester in an International League baseball game on Tuesday in Rochester.

The Bisons took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Lukes led off with a double and, with one out, Addison Barger doubled to left to score Lukes. Spencer Horwitz walked to put runners on first and second. With two outs, Rob Brantly hit a ground-rule double to right-center field to score Barger.

The Red Wings cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the inning when Chad Pinder scored from second on a single by Matt Adams.

Buffalo went up 4-1 in the second inning. Tanner Morris led off with a single and scored on Lukes’ one-out home run to right-center field.

Wilson Garcia’s two-out home run to right-center field off reliever Jackson Rees in the sixth inning trimmed the Bisons’ lead to 4-2.

The Herd put the game away in the eighth inning.

With two outs, Vinny Capra and Brantly walked to put runners at first and second. Ernie Clement reached on a fieldering error by Red Wings left fielder Franklin Barreto, allowing Capra and Brantly to score.

Buffalo tacked on an insurance run in the ninth when Cam Eden led off with a double and scored on Lukes’ line-drive single to center.

Trent Thornton (1-0) picked up the victory for the Bisons, allowing no runs and one hit over two innings. He struck out four.

Buffalo starter Drew Hutchison allowed one earned run on three hits and a walk over the first three innings. He struck out two.

Cory Abbott (1-1) took the loss for Rochester. He gave up four earned runs on five hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out three.

Darren Baker went 2-for-4 for the Red Wings.

The Bisons (5-4) will play Rochester (1-8) again today at 1:05 p.m. Casey Lawrence (0-1) is expected to start on the mound for Buffalo.