Nathan Lukes homers in first inning for second straight night as Bisons club Columbus

Center fielder Nathan Lukes homered in the first inning for the second straight night as the Buffalo Bisons again built a big lead and held on to this one Wednesday night to earn a 6-2 win over the Columbus Clippers in Sahlen Field.

Lukes had a two-run shot in the first inning Tuesday as the Bisons grabbed a 4-0 lead but suffered an 11-10, 10-inning defeat. His three-run drive to left-center on Wednesday again staked the Herd to a 4-0 cushion and Buffalo made this one stand up to even the six-game series at a win apiece.

Nathan Lukes really loves hitting home runs in the first pic.twitter.com/iib8XJvA3W — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) August 24, 2022

The home run was Lukes' ninth of the season, tying the departed Samad Taylor for the club lead. The Bisons have not had a season without a player connecting for double figures in home runs since 1991.

A crowd of 7,099 saw seven Buffalo pitchers combine on a five-hitter with nine strikeouts. Hayden Juenger (3-0) was the only reliever to go two innings and he was credited with the win for his hitless outing. Buffalo nearly tossed a shutout but Matt Gage gave up Ernie Clement's two-run homer to left with two out in the ninth.

Buffalo second baseman Otto Lopez went 2 for 4 to extend his hitting streak to 15 games, during which he has batted .500 (31-62). Catcher Gabriel Moreno was 3 for 4 to push his average to .326 and had three RBIs, two coming on a second-inning single.

Buffalo (63-55) is 2½ games back of Durham and in third place in the International League East. Columbus (68-49), the Cleveland affiliate, is second in the IL West and 3½ behind Nashville. The Bisons and Clippers continue the series with a matinee Thursday at 1:05