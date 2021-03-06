Muny AAA looking to add one more team for 2021 season

With five teams in the fold for the 2021 season, the Buffalo Muny AAA baseball league is looking for one more team to round out its roster.

Regular season 2020 champion Battistoni Diesel and playoff champion Team Deb are back this year. Other teams returning are: Tonawanda Outlaws, Orchard Park Sox and Pignataros. The All-In team comprised of college and minor league athletes who were shut out playing when their summer leagues did not operate in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, has dropped out. Orville’s, a Muny fixture for years, has decided to drop down to play in the Buffalo AAABA.

Battle Creek, Michigan’s contract to host the NABF World Series will run out after this year. What may be the last Battle Creek World Series may have a field expanded from 12 to 16 teams with past champions such as Battistoni Diesel gaining an automatic invitation, accord to Muny AAA president Paul Wolf. Battistoni Diesel won the 2015 and 2017 World Series. Other Muny AAA teams will be competing for the national championship Aug. 4-8, in Battle Creek.

Bids for future NABF World Series and plans for the 2021 event, will be determined at the National Amateur Baseball Federation’s annual meeting next weekend in Youngstown, Ohio.

