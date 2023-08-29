Mitch White pitched five shutout innings in what easily rates as his best outing of the season as the Buffalo Bisons overcame the Indianapolis Indians, 2-0, Tuesday night before 7,123 in Sahlen Field.

The teams meet again Wednesday afternoon at 1 in Game 2 of their six-game series. It's the first trip to Buffalo since 2019 for Indy, the Herd's longtime rival dating to the American Association days of the 1980s and 90s.

Bisons provide more dolls, more details on Mark Aichinger Bobblehead Night The first 3,000 fans through the Swan Street gate on Sept. 2 will get the bobbleheads.

The Bisons improved to 28-22 in the second half of the International League season with 25 games to play. Buffalo entered this series 3 1/2 games behind Worcester for the second-half lead.

White -- who entered the game 0-2 with a 9.20 earned-run average -- allowed four hits and struck out five while walking just one. It was his first win at any level since May 17, 2022 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

White was 0-8 with the Toronto organization between the Blue Jays and Bisons since he was acquired in a trade with the Dodgers on Aug. 2, 2022.

Four Buffalo relievers finished a combined five-hitter with 11 strikeouts. Rowan Wick struck out the side in the ninth for his second save.

A painful promotion

Infielder Leo Jimenez, Toronto's No. 6 prospect, joined the Bisons Tuesday from Double-A New Hampshire and was hit by pitches in each of his first two at-bats by Indianapolis starter Cam Alldred. The second one, in the fourth inning, caught him on the hand and forced him from the game.

Jimenez was hit in the second inning and scored from first on a double to left field by Steward Berroa, also called up from New Hampshire. Tanner Morris scored Buffalo's other run in the seventh on a passed ball.

Bisons manager Casey Candaele was ejected in the fifth inning for a vociferous argument with plate umpire Alex Mackay after Rafael Lantigua appeared to be hit on the foot with a pitch but was not awarded first base. Lantigua was then ejected for spiking his helmet after he completed the at-bat by grounding to second.

Buffalo is without standout infielder Ernie Clement, who was called up Sunday after the injury to Toronto third baseman Matt Champan, and shortstop Mason McCoy. He earned his first trip to the big leagues after the Blue Jays put Bo Bichette on the IL with a quad ailment.

What's up with Manoah?

Demoted Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah, who was third in the American League Cy Young voting last season, joined the Bisons last week in Syracuse and is with the club for this series but it's uncertain when he will pitch.

Manoah, who was sent down after an Aug. 10 outing in Cleveland, went through lots of medical testing in Toronto for his back and legs before reporting to Buffalo. There is no immediate plan for him to get in a game. He was 3-9, 5.87 in 19 starts with Toronto.

"He's just on a progression to get back on the mound. That's basically where we're at right now," Candaele said before the game. Asked if Manoah could be used as an opener, Candaele said simply, "We haven't gotten that far."