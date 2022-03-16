Minor leagues return to historical names, including International League for Bisons

After a season of Triple A East, the league in which the Buffalo Bisons play is back to being known as the International League.

Minor League Baseball announced the return of historical names for all 11 leagues that are part of Major League Baseball’s developmental system. MLB went to regional names last season while the process of acquiring the rights to the historic names was ongoing.

The league logos will remain the season from the 2019 season for all leagues except a new design for the Pacific Coast League.

Here are the 30 Triple A teams divided into 20 teams in the International League and 10 in the Pacific Coast League:

IL: Buffalo Bisons, Charlotte Knights, Columbus Clippers, Durham Bulls, Gwinnett Stripers, Indianapolis Indians, Iowa Cubs, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Louisville Bats, Memphis Redbirds, Nashville Sounds, Norfolk Tides, Omaha Storm Chasers, Rochester Red Wings, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, St. Paul Saints, Syracuse Mets, Toledo Mud Hens, and Worcester Red Sox.

PCL: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Las Vegas Aviators, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Reno Aces, Round Rock Express, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Sugar Land Space Cowboys, and Tacoma Rainiers.