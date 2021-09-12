Mike Harrington's MLB power rankings

Through Friday's games. Most recent rankings in parentheses.
1. San Francisco Giants. Kapler is Manager of the Year lock. (1)
2. Los Angeles Dodgers. Bauer won't play again this season. Should he ever play again? (3)
3. Tampa Bay Rays. Remarkable on-base streak for Franco. (2)
4. Milwaukee Brewers. Vogelbach's walkoff pinch slam stuns Cards (4)
5. Houston Astros. Headed for another ALCS showdown with Rays? (6)
6. Chicago White Sox. Need to get healthy before the postseason. (7)
7. Boston Red Sox. Thanks to Covid outbreak, need to get healthy now. (8)
8. New York Yankees. Roller coaster season: A 13-game win streak followed by 2-11 slide. (5)
9. Toronto Blue Jays. Sweep in Bronx got them back in the race. (11)
10. Seattle Mariners. Tied with A's, one game out of wild card. (10)
11. Oakland Athletics. Bouncing back after disastrous sweep in Toronto. (9)
12. Atlanta Braves. Looks like 85 wins will take NL East. (13)
13. San Diego Padres. Will be tough to survive in NL West. (14)
14. Cincinnati Reds. Huge wild card help: Nine games left with Pirates. (12)
15. St. Louis Cardinals. Probably started postseason push a tad too late. (15)
16. Philadelphia Phillies. See Cardinals. Not enough time. (16)
17. New York Mets. Rojas may not survive August collapse. (18)
18. Cleveland Indians. Winning season and second-place finish are only goals available. (17)
19. Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani's 44th leaves yard in Houston at 114.7 mph. (19)
20. Detroit Tigers. Remarkable nine straight hits for Cabrera at age 38. (20)
21. Chicago Cubs. Giants' Bryant gets huge welcome home at Wrigley. (22)
22. Colorado Rockies. Weekly bizarre home/road update: 45-27/20-50. (21)
23. Kansas City Royals. Amazing season for Perez as he cracks 40-homer mark. (23)
24. Minnesota Twins. Dud of a season for team about to go first to worst. (24)
25. Miami Marlins. Alcantara golden vs. Nats with 14K outing. (25)
26. Washington Nationals. Fell behind Marlins into NL East cellar. (26)
27. Texas Rangers. Four straight rough series: A's, Astros, White Sox, Yankees. (28)
28. Pittsburgh Pirates. Headed for most losses since 2010. (27)
29. Baltimore Orioles. Went 1-18 vs. Rays but give Jays and Yankees lots of trouble. (30)
30. Arizona Diamondbacks. Hoist one for (Sean) Beer going deep in first MLB at-bat. (29)