Mike Harrington's MLB power rankings

Through Friday's games. Most recent rankings in parentheses.
1. San Francisco Giants. Entered Saturday tied with Blue Jays for MLB HR lead at 135. (2)
2. Los Angeles Dodgers. MLB-best plus-148 run differential. (3)
3. Boston Red Sox. Sox Nation ready to paint Sahlen Field red this week. (1)
4. Houston Astros. All-Star dodge, especially from Altuve, was very weak. (6)
5. Chicago White Sox. Turning the AL Central into a runaway. (5)
6. Tampa Bay Rays. Wild-card leaders, with eyes on catching Red Sox. (8)
7. Milwaukee Brewers. Old friend Rowdy Tellez goes 1 for 8 in first five appearances. (4)
8. San Diego Padres. Three TDs and a field goal in 24-8 win over Washington Baseball Team. (7)
9. Oakland Athletics. Lowrie's walkoff in ninth stuns Tribe in series opener. (9)
10. New York Mets. Holding breath over Lindor injury. (10)
11. Seattle Mariners. Servais should get some manager of the year votes. (12)
12. Cincinnati Reds. Crept within five games of Brewers. Division is only hope. (16)
13. Toronto Blue Jays. Oh, how we'll always remember Vladdy's rockets to Oak Street. (13)
Texas TOAST 💥 #PLAKATA pic.twitter.com/ph852koaML— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 17, 2021
14. Cleveland Indians. A shame to just miss the former parent coming to Sahlen Field. (11)
15. New York Yankees. Covid outbreak could end any postseason hopes in miserable season. (14)
16. Philadelphia Phillies. Only .500 through 90 games but just three out. (21)
17. Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani Show got lots of new eyes on All-Star Game. (20)
18. Atlanta Braves. No way they overcome loss of Acuna. (18)
19. Chicago Cubs. Instantly became sellers with 11-game slide. (15)
20. Washington Nationals. Fell back to fourth in NL East with five-game skid. (17)
21. St. Louis Cardinals. Nine out in division, 8 1/2 out in wild card. Nearly toast. (19)
22. Minnesota Twins. Should be big sellers at trade deadline. (26)
23. Miami Marlins. Rogers has seized control of NL Rookie of the Year race. (23)
24. Detroit Tigers. Such a bunch of no-names. All tradition gone. (22)
25. Colorado Rockies. Weekly bizarre home/road update: 31-18/9-34. (24)
26. Kansas City Royals. Drew tough assignment of being Jays' first Toronto opponent. (25)
27. Texas Rangers. That's a Friday night in Buffalo that Jonah Heim will never forget. (27)
When you get a base hit in your first MLB game in your hometown that doesn’t actually have a full time MLB team. Congratulations @Jonah_heim6 #StraightUpTX pic.twitter.com/d8tm5FX6xu— Alex Plinck🏳️🌈 (@aplinckTX) July 17, 2021