Mike Harrington's MLB power rankings

Through Friday's games. Most recent rankings in parentheses.
1. San Francisco Giants. Gausman delivers GW sac fly in 11th vs. Braves. (1)
2. Los Angeles Dodgers. That plus-242 run differential looks like a typo. (2)
3. Tampa Bay Rays. Phillips stuns Tigers with three-run blast in 10th. (3)
4. Milwaukee Brewers. Burnes will get a lot of Cy Young votes. (4)
5. Houston Astros. Rolling to fifth straight postseason berth. (5)
6. Chicago White Sox. Have to get healthy before October. (6)
7. Boston Red Sox. Seem to have endured major Covid outbreak. (7)
8. New York Yankees. Can't lose eight times to Orioles. Yikes. (8)
9. Toronto Blue Jays. Is 16-4 stretch just a heater that will cool off? (9)
10. Oakland Athletics. Too many bullpen blowups to survive wild-card race. (11)
11. Seattle Mariners. Surprising season but just about out of time. (10)
12. Atlanta Braves. Postseason stay will be short with that bullpen. (12)
13. St. Louis Cardinals. Carlson grand slam keys huge win over Padres. (15)
14. Cincinnati Reds. Castillo dominates Dodgers in series opener. (14)
15. San Diego Padres. Tingler on hot seat if they miss postseason. (13)
16. Philadelphia Phillies. Picked up three games in three days to make NL East a race again. (16)
17. Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani says sore arm OK to pitch Sunday. (19)
18. Cleveland Indians. Can't get no-hit three times in one season. (18)
19. New York Mets. Have gone 2-15 in their last 17 one-run games. (17)
20. Detroit Tigers. Blew 4-1 lead in 9th en route to 10-inning loss at Tampa. (20)
21. Colorado Rockies. Weekly bizarre home/road update: 45-27/24-51 (22)
22. Kansas City Royals. At 45 HRs, Perez posting historic season for catchers. (23)
23. Chicago Cubs. In tough season, a winning record at home is encouraging. (21)
24. Minnesota Twins. Back-to-back-to-back HRs in series opener in Toronto. (24)
25. Miami Marlins. Alcantara's recent starts have been electric. (25)
26. Washington Nationals. Two games behind Marlins to escape NL East cellar. (26)
27. Pittsburgh Pirates. All those No. 21 jerseys celebrated walkoff win on Clemente Day. (28)
28. Texas Rangers. Need 9-6 finish to avoid 100-loss season. (27)
29. Baltimore Orioles. Five extra-inning wins vs. Yankees might make difference in wild-card race. (29)
30. Arizona Diamondbacks. Just 19-57 on road but won two in Seattle to harm Mariners' hopes. (30)