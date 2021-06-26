Mike Harrington's MLB power rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.
1. San Francisco Giants. Gausman (8-1, 1.49) could be NL All-Star starter. (1)
2. Houston Astros. Won 11 straight, offense in double figures three times in four games. (4)
3. Boston Red Sox. Neat ceremony at Fenway to honor Pedroia's retirement. (7)
4. Los Angeles Dodgers. Mookie still hitting under .250. (3)
5. Tampa Bay Rays. Two key wins over Red Sox after seven-game skid. (6)
6. San Diego Padres. Electric Tatis goes deep thrice to tie Vladdy. (8)
7. Oakland Athletics. Tied with Red Sox for wild-card lead. (2)
8. Chicago White Sox. AL-best 27-13 at home. (5)
9. Cleveland Indians. With no Lindor, another incredible job by Francona. (10)
10. Milwaukee Brewers. Ready to regress? Even run differential but somehow 10 games over .500. (13)
11. Chicago Cubs. First combined no-hitter in franchise history stymies Dodgers. (9)
12. New York Mets. Lindor finally heating up at .290 for last nine games. (11)
13. New York Yankees. Sanchez at .237, a long way from last year's .147. (12)
14. Seattle Mariners. Surprise of AL West hits Sahlen Field for three on Tuesday night. (16)
15. Toronto Blue Jays. This horrific bullpen is a season-killer. (19)
16. Cincinnati Reds. Team average: 17-17 at home, 20-20 on the road. (14)
17. Washington Nationals. An 8-2 run to go from last to 2nd in NL East. (21)
18. Atlanta Braves. Fighting Cards for title of NL's biggest flop. (20)
19. Los Angeles Angels. No. 24 for Ohtani is blasted off Trop's deepest catwalk. (17)
Pulls back one behind Vladdy with No. 24. https://t.co/wxHby0Tqbt— Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) June 26, 2021
20. Philadelphia Phillies. Girardi turned Scherzer checks into a clown show. (18)
21. St. Louis Cardinals. Ahead of only Pirates in NL Central. (15)
22. Kansas City Royals. Going nowhere: AL Central already a two-team race. (22)
23. Miami Marlins. Plus-20 run differential but 11 games under .500? Very bizarre. (23)
24. Minnesota Twins. Buxton off to the IL again. (27)
25. Detroit Tigers. Got rained out Friday vs. Astros. Probably a good thing. (24)
26. Colorado Rockies. Weekly bizarre home/road update: 25-16/6-29. (25)
27. Pittsburgh Pirates. PNC Park concession choice: Primanti's Pitts-burger sandwich. (28)
28. Texas Rangers. Another three-hit night for Amherst's Heim in win over Royals. (26)
29. Baltimore Orioles. A real live road win! Stunned Jays at Sahlen. (29)