Mike Harrington's MLB power rankings

10. Milwaukee Brewers. Ready to regress? Even run differential but somehow 10 games over .500. (13)

11. Chicago Cubs. First combined no-hitter in franchise history stymies Dodgers. (9)

12. New York Mets. Lindor finally heating up at .290 for last nine games. (11)

13. New York Yankees. Sanchez at .237, a long way from last year's .147. (12)

14. Seattle Mariners. Surprise of AL West hits Sahlen Field for three on Tuesday night. (16)

15. Toronto Blue Jays. This horrific bullpen is a season-killer. (19)

16. Cincinnati Reds. Team average: 17-17 at home, 20-20 on the road. (14)

17. Washington Nationals. An 8-2 run to go from last to 2nd in NL East. (21)

18. Atlanta Braves. Fighting Cards for title of NL's biggest flop. (20)

19. Los Angeles Angels. No. 24 for Ohtani is blasted off Trop's deepest catwalk. (17)