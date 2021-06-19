Mike Harrington's MLB power rankings

11. New York Mets. Own biggest lead of any division. (12)

+2 Blue Jays notebook: It's the Bronx West in Buffalo with Yankees in town It's been loud at all kinds of odd times the last three days, as virtually the entire crowd has been rooting for the Yankees in what are Toronto home games.

12. New York Yankees. Put on quite a show for WNY fans in Sahlen sweep. (13)

13. Milwaukee Brewers. Dropped five straight but stayed just one out in NL Central. (11)

14. Cincinnati Reds. Massive year for Winker at .343 with 17 HRs. (18)

15. St. Louis Cardinals. Have slipped to .500 and fourth in division. (14)

16. Seattle Mariners. Rose to .500 by winning five of six. (19)

17. Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani (21 HRs, 73Ks on mound) and Vladdy Jr. head AL MVP race. (22)

18. Philadelphia Phillies. Team Blah: Braves and Nats should pass them. (20)

Blue Jays notebook: Teoscar Hernandez-style bats being used in Vladdy's big season A secret weapon to Vladimir Guerrero's incredible season for the Toronto Blue Jays? It might be the new bats he ordered for 2021.

19. Toronto Blue Jays. Weight of bullpen blowups has become too heavy. (15)

20. Atlanta Braves. With 18 HRs, Acuna pushes OPS over 1.000. (17)

21. Washington Nationals. At 7-2, this might be start of long-awaited run. (21)