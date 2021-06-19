Mike Harrington's MLB power rankings

Through Friday's games. Previous week's rankings in parentheses.
1. San Francisco Giants. Are 20 over .500 overall and 23-9 on McCovey Cove. (2)
2. Oakland Athletics. Stopped Yankees' Buffalo momentum in Bronx series opener. (7)
3. Los Angeles Dodgers. Next showdown in San Diego starts Monday night. (5)
4. Houston Astros. MLB-best run differential of plus-102. (9)
5. Chicago White Sox. Still don't believe: Only 15-20 vs. winning teams (4)
6. Tampa Bay Rays. Lost Glasnow, have dropped four straight. (3)
7. Boston Red Sox. Big week ahead: At Tampa, Yankees at Fenway. (6)
8. San Diego Padres. Entered weekend just 6-11 in June. (1)
9. Chicago Cubs. Kimbrel at 19 saves with 0.64 ERA. (8)
10. Cleveland Indians. Thin rotation has to survive loss of Bieber. (10)
11. New York Mets. Own biggest lead of any division. (12)
12. New York Yankees. Put on quite a show for WNY fans in Sahlen sweep. (13)
13. Milwaukee Brewers. Dropped five straight but stayed just one out in NL Central. (11)
14. Cincinnati Reds. Massive year for Winker at .343 with 17 HRs. (18)
15. St. Louis Cardinals. Have slipped to .500 and fourth in division. (14)
16. Seattle Mariners. Rose to .500 by winning five of six. (19)
17. Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani (21 HRs, 73Ks on mound) and Vladdy Jr. head AL MVP race. (22)
18. Philadelphia Phillies. Team Blah: Braves and Nats should pass them. (20)
19. Toronto Blue Jays. Weight of bullpen blowups has become too heavy. (15)
20. Atlanta Braves. With 18 HRs, Acuna pushes OPS over 1.000. (17)
21. Washington Nationals. At 7-2, this might be start of long-awaited run. (21)
22. Kansas City Royals. Won opener vs. Red Sox after 1-11 slide. (16)
23. Miami Marlins. Duvall's 14th HR is slam at Wrigley. (23)
24. Detroit Tigers. Tough next nine at home: Cards, Astros, White Sox. (24)
25. Colorado Rockies. Wacky home/road update: 25-14/5-27. (25)
26. Texas Rangers. Gibson (4-0, 2.09) should be on lots of trade radars. (27)
27. Minnesota Twins. Are 14-21 at home after going 24-7 last year. (28)
28. Pittsburgh Pirates. Nearly blew 11-1 lead over Tribe in stopping 10-game losing streak. (26)
29. Baltimore Orioles. Road skid at 19 when they hit Sahlen Field on Thursday. (29)
30. Arizona Diamondbacks. Staggering futility, with 15 straight L's and MLB-record 23 in a row on road. (30)