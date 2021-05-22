Mike Harrington's MLB Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Opening Day rankings in parentheses.
1. San Diego Padres. Tatis gets 50th HR in 171st game, fifth fastest all-time and tops in franchise history. (2)
2. Chicago White Sox. Doing just fine in standings even with La Russa's old-school lectures. (5)
3. San Francisco Giants. Kapler's crew turning NL West into three-team race is game's biggest surprise. (21)
4. Los Angeles Dodgers. Hard to believe that roster could endure a 4-13 slump. (1)
5. Boston Red Sox. Cora clearly makes a big difference in the dugout. (22)
6. Tampa Bay Rays. Scored 72 runs during eight-game winning streak. (12)
7. New York Yankees. A "That's baseball, Suzyn" from John Sterling to a no-hitter and ninth-inning triple play in a span of three days. (3)
8. Oakland Athletics. That 0-6 start seems like years ago. (18)
9. Houston Astros. Yankees fans will let them hear it when they arrive at Sahlen Field. (8)
10. St. Louis Cardinals. Flaherty joins Bob Gibson as club's only 8-0 pitchers in first nine starts. (11)
11. New York Mets. Alonso the latest to IL during astonishing run of injuries. (6)
12. Toronto Blue Jays. Vladdy Jr. has broken through to superstardom. (7)
13. Cleveland Indians. Road trippers: Progressive Field going full capacity on June 2. (20)
14. Chicago Cubs. Wrigley confines have been friendly with 16-9 home mark. (14)
15. Milwaukee Brewers. Have dropped seven of 10 to slip into third in NL Central. (17)
16. Philadelphia Phillies. Fell below .500 but still second in NL East. (19)
17. Atlanta Braves. Seven homers including two grand slams in 20-1 punching of the Pirates. (4)
18. Cincinnati Reds. First career three-HR game for WNY native Winker. (15)
19. Kansas City Royals. Started 16-9, then lost 11 in a row. (23)
20. Seattle Mariners. Joined Indians and Rangers in two-no-hitters-against club. (25)
21. Washington Nationals. Strasburg beats O's in return to rotation after rehab vs. Bisons. (9)
22. Miami Marlins. Rogers is 6-2, 1.74 in first nine starts. (16)
23. Texas Rangers. After a 3-for-30 April, Amherst's Heim at .286 in May. (28)
24. Los Angeles Angels. With Trout out, it's now the Ohtani Show. (13)
25. Detroit Tigers. No-hit man Turnbull led MLB with 17 losses in 2019. (27)
26. Arizona Diamondbacks. Lovullo's club with huge injury issues. (24)
27. Baltimore Orioles. Team is better but so is the brutal AL East. (26)
28. Pittsburgh Pirates. MLB-worst minus-67 run differential. (30)
29. Minnesota Twins. Went 24-7 at home last season – but are just 8-15 there this year. (10)
30. Colorado Rockies. Traded their best player, already fired the GM. (29)