Mike Harrington's MLB Power Rankings

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Through Friday's games. Opening Day rankings in parentheses.

1. San Diego Padres. Tatis gets 50th HR in 171st game, fifth fastest all-time and tops in franchise history. (2)

2. Chicago White Sox. Doing just fine in standings even with La Russa's old-school lectures. (5)

3. San Francisco Giants. Kapler's crew turning NL West into three-team race is game's biggest surprise. (21)

4. Los Angeles Dodgers. Hard to believe that roster could endure a 4-13 slump. (1)

5. Boston Red Sox. Cora clearly makes a big difference in the dugout. (22)

6. Tampa Bay Rays. Scored 72 runs during eight-game winning streak. (12)

7. New York Yankees. A "That's baseball, Suzyn" from John Sterling to a no-hitter and ninth-inning triple play in a span of three days. (3)

8. Oakland Athletics. That 0-6 start seems like years ago. (18)