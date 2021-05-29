Mike Harrington's MLB power rankings

10. St. Louis Cardinals. Quality rant from Shildt about pitchers doctoring the ball. (10)

11. Cleveland Indians. Only Bieber left from what was a star-studded rotation. (13)

12. New York Mets. Manager of the year-level work from Rojas thus far given all his injuries. (11)

13. Houston Astros. How much grief do they get from Yankee fans this weekend in Sahlen Field? (9)

14. Toronto Blue Jays. After 21 months, cheers will finally fill Sahlen on Tuesday night. (12)

15. Milwaukee Brewers. Getting great outfield play from Bradley. (15)

16. Philadelphia Phillies. Grumbling Girardi vs. Philly media is must-see Zooming. (16)

17. Atlanta Braves. Seems like they should be the best in the NL East. (17)

18. Kansas City Royals. Closing in on return to .500. (19)

19. Miami Marlins. Mattingly's men open for Blue Jays here for second straight year. (22)