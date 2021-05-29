Mike Harrington's MLB power rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.
1. San Diego Padres. Already a plus-86 run differential and it's not even June. (1)
2. Los Angeles Dodgers. Muncy carrying the offense. (4)
3. Tampa Bay Rays. Piled up 11-game winning streak to get to top of AL East. (6)
4. Boston Red Sox. Oddly better on the road than at Fenway. (5)
5. San Francisco Giants. Tauchman with an incredible steal of a potential Pujols walkoff. (3)
6. Chicago White Sox. Only played 18 of 49 games vs. teams over .500. (2)
7. Oakland Athletics. Bizarre to see a first-place team with negative run differential. (8)
8. New York Yankees. Offense at least 54 runs behind Jays, Rays and Red Sox. (7)
9. Chicago Cubs. A fun summer ahead on both sides of the Windy City. (14)
10. St. Louis Cardinals. Quality rant from Shildt about pitchers doctoring the ball. (10)
11. Cleveland Indians. Only Bieber left from what was a star-studded rotation. (13)
12. New York Mets. Manager of the year-level work from Rojas thus far given all his injuries. (11)
13. Houston Astros. How much grief do they get from Yankee fans this weekend in Sahlen Field? (9)
14. Toronto Blue Jays. After 21 months, cheers will finally fill Sahlen on Tuesday night. (12)
15. Milwaukee Brewers. Getting great outfield play from Bradley. (15)
16. Philadelphia Phillies. Grumbling Girardi vs. Philly media is must-see Zooming. (16)
17. Atlanta Braves. Seems like they should be the best in the NL East. (17)
18. Kansas City Royals. Closing in on return to .500. (19)
19. Miami Marlins. Mattingly's men open for Blue Jays here for second straight year. (22)
20. Washington Nationals. Scherzer goes viral for off-day work at Nats Park Þ during Georgetown U graduation ceremony. (21)
21. Cincinnati Reds. Monster two months for Castellanos at .355-12-31. (18)
22. Seattle Mariners. Finally got team batting average over .200. (20)
23. Los Angeles Angels. Bay Bridge bus and transit delay push Ohtani's start in Oakland back a day. (24)
24. Texas Rangers. Garcia ties Vladdy Jr. with 16th HR. (23)
25. Minnesota Twins. Still waiting for Buxton to come off injured list. (29)
26. Detroit Tigers. Remain pesky, as Yankees found out in 10th Friday night. (25)
27. Colorado Rockies. Unbelievable Coors Field disparity: 16-12 at home – and 3-20 on the road. (30)
28. Pittsburgh Pirates. Blooper films forever with defensive flub against Cubs' Baez. (28)
29. Arizona Diamondbacks. Twelve losses in a row, 20 of 23 and no hope in NL West. (26)
30. Baltimore Orioles. Ten losses in a row and no hope in AL East. (27)