Mike Harrington's MLB power rankings

Through Friday's games. Most recent rankings in parentheses.
1. San Francisco Giants. Won opener of showdown vs. Dodgers on replay review of 11th-inning error. (1)
2. Tampa Bay Rays. Cruising in AL East on 102-win pace. (2)
3. Los Angeles Dodgers. Preposterous run differential of plus-212. (3)
4. Milwaukee Brewers. NL Central race is over: A 10-game lead with 26 to play. (5)
5. New York Yankees. It's Jeter Week at the Hall of Fame (just 2-4 after 13-game win streak). (4)
6. Houston Astros. With free agency looming, this could be Correa's final month. (6)
7. Chicago White Sox. See Brewers. Similar cruise in AL Central. (7)
8. Boston Red Sox. Cora frustrated as Covid crisis strikes at worst possible time. (8)
9. Oakland Athletics. Gut-punch loss in opener in Toronto by blowing 8-2 lead. (11)
10. Seattle Mariners. Somehow still in wild-card race with minus-55 run differential. (12)
11. Toronto Blue Jays. Semien sinks old team with walkoff three-run blast. (14)
12. Cincinnati Reds. Votto for MVP talk keeps building. (9)
13. Atlanta Braves. With Phils and Mets charging, hold on NL East is shaky. (10)
14. San Diego Padres. Tatis will get to 40 home runs at age 22. (13)
15. St. Louis Cardinals. Went on 15-9 run to get back in wild-card hunt. (15)
16. Philadelphia Phillies. Harper joins MVP hunt while stalking Braves. (14)
17. Cleveland Indians. The final full month before they become Guardians. (19)
18. New York Mets. An off-field trainwreck but suddenly five straight wins on it. (16)
19. Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani survives scare after HBP on hand. (17)
20. Detroit Tigers. They won't reach .500 but lots of improvement under Hinch. (20)
21. Colorado Rockies. Home/road split reaches new bizarro level with 50th road loss: 44-23/18-50. (22)
22. Chicago Cubs. Young players finding their way during 7-3 stretch. (21)
23. Kansas City Royals. Hernandez has held White Sox to .186 average in three starts. (25)
24. Minnesota Twins. Scored three or less seven times in eight games. (23)
25. Miami Marlins. Seven-run inning slowed Phillies' momentum. (26)
26. Washington Nationals. The bottom fell out during 7-20 August. (24)
27. Pittsburgh Pirates. Polanco gets DFA'd, lands with Bisons. (28)
28. Texas Rangers. Heim returns to lineup after brief stint on Covid IL list. (27)
29. Arizona Diamondbacks. Lost five in a row after encouraging 9-5 stretch. (30)
30. Baltimore Orioles. Took lead in 10th, lost opener in Bronx in 11th. On 50-112 pace. (29)