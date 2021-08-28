Mike Harrington's MLB power rankings

Through Friday's games. Most recent rankings in parentheses.
1. San Francisco Giants. Crawford carrying the offense in career season. (1)
2. Tampa Bay Rays. Won 16 of first 17 vs. pathetic Orioles. (2)
3. Los Angeles Dodgers. Final series vs. Giants opens Friday in San Francisco. (3)
4. New York Yankees. Never saw a 13-game winning streak coming when they were 42-41. (10)
5. Milwaukee Brewers. Burnes will get many Cy Young votes. (4)
6. Houston Astros. Open big series in Seattle on Monday night. (5)
7. Chicago White Sox. Kicked their extra points in 17-13 win over Cubs. (6)
8. Boston Red Sox. Arauz goes from Woo Sox in Buffalo to GW HR in Cleveland. (8)
9. Cincinnati Reds. Wild-card run has Votto a prime MVP contender. (12)
10. Atlanta Braves. Pulling away in the NL East. (15)
11. Oakland Athletics. Six straight losses at the worst time. (7)
12. Seattle Mariners. Struggling to stay in wild-card race. (13)
13. San Diego Padres. Batted .090 while getting swept by Dodgers. (9)
14. Toronto Blue Jays. Vladdy slugging just .364 in August with five extra-base hits. (11)
15. St. Louis Cardinals. Molina re-signs to close career in '22. (18)
16. Philadelphia Phillies. Chase of Braves looks futile. (14)
17. Cleveland Indians. Ramirez quietly gets to 30 HRs. (19)
18. Detroit Tigers. All props to Miggy for 500th career HR. (20)
19. Los Angeles Angels. Embarrassing to lose two straight to Orioles, including 13-1 finale. (17)
20. New York Mets. It's over after 2-11 collapse in stretch vs. Dodgers and Giants. (16)
21. Colorado Rockies. Weekly bizarre home/road update: 43-22/16-47. (22)
22. Kansas City Royals. Perez's slams on consecutive days were franchise first. (25)
23. Minnesota Twins. Sano's 495-foot blast at Fenway is MLB's longest in '21. (23)
24. Washington Nationals. Talk about a title window slamming shut. (24)
25. Chicago Cubs. Snapped record Wrigley skid at 13 games by beating Rockies. (21)
26. Miami Marlins. Mattingly's club has carved out .500 record at home. (26)
27. Pittsburgh Pirates. Minus-186 run differential is worst in NL. (28)
28. Texas Rangers. Stinky: MLB-worst 16-49 on road and 56-106 pace. (27)
29. Arizona Diamondbacks. Stinkier: Even after 9-5 burst, pace is still 55-107. (30)
30. Baltimore Orioles. Stinkiest: A 19-game losing streak and a 51-111 pace. (29)