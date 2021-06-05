Mike Harrington's MLB power rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.
1. San Diego Padres. Snell carries no-hitter into 7th vs. Mets. (1)
2. San Francisco Giants. Start run of 15 straight vs. losing records Tuesday in Texas. (5)
3. Tampa Bay Rays. Took over in AL East by winning 16 of 17. (3)
4. Chicago White Sox. Love the new "Southside" unis and the 22-9 home record. (6)
Happening Today! The Chicago #WhiteSox are wearing their new "Southside" #Nike #CityConnect uniforms this afternoon against the Detroit #Tigers.Our story on their popular new look plus pics of the full uni (including the special socks!) right here: https://t.co/iZbK8CAsnh pic.twitter.com/jVhrT0ry9N— Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) June 5, 2021
5. Los Angeles Dodgers. Scored 11 in the first vs. Cardinals. (2)
6. Boston Red Sox. Devers up to 15 HRs, MLB-leading 46 RBIs. (4)
7. Oakland Athletics. Own MLB-best 17-8 road record. (7)
8. Chicago Cubs. Only positive run differential in NL Central at plus-30. (9)
9. Houston Astros. Altuve got the boos, Correa gave the response in Sahlen opener. (13)
10. Cleveland Indians. Still can't figure out "windout" vs. Blue Jays on a sunny Saturday. (11)
11. Milwaukee Brewers. Did not figure them to be pushing lead in NL Central. (15)
12. New York Mets. Even through injury run, have emerged as class of NL East. (12)
13. New York Yankees. Maybe bats get healthy this week in Minny and Philly. (8)
14. St. Louis Cardinals. Open three-gamer in Wrigley on Friday. (10)
15. Toronto Blue Jays. Vladdy's opening night bomb is a Sahlen instant classic. (14)
16. Kansas City Royals. Started June with 30 runs in winning first three games. (18)
17. Atlanta Braves. Just not enough starting pitching to lift the offense. (17)
18. Cincinnati Reds. Winker (14 HRs), Castellanos and Suarez (12 each) pounding the fences. (21)
19. Seattle Mariners. Ice-cold bats: No starter even hitting .270. (22)
20. Philadelphia Phillies. Entered weekend four under .500 but still only four games out. (16)
21. Washington Nationals. Have worst run differential in NL East at minus-22. (20)
22. Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani with season-high 10Ks and no walks in win over Mariners. (23)
23. Miami Marlins. Mattingly was duly impressed by Sahlen renovations. (19)
24. Detroit Tigers. It's sad to see Miggy batting just .188 in June. (26)
25. Colorado Rockies. Biggest home/road split in MLB history: 19-13/4-22. (27)
26. Pittsburgh Pirates. Roadie suggestion: Dodgers at PNC Park this week. (28)
27. Texas Rangers. Are 14-13 at home – but 0-9 road trip means 15 straight road Ls. (24)
28. Minnesota Twins. Were in 13-0 hole after two innings Friday at KC. (25)
29. Baltimore Orioles. Buried for season in AL East by 14-game skid. (30)
30. Arizona Diamondbacks. Lovullo erupts at team in Milwaukee dugout during 15th straight road loss. (29)