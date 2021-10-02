Mike Harrington's MLB power rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.
1. San Francisco Giants. Finished 17-2 against Arizona, including 9-0 at home. (1)
2. Los Angeles Dodgers. Loss of Kershaw a major downer heading into postseason. (2)
3. Tampa Bay Rays. Forget all this wild card chatter. They're the AL favorite. (3)
4. Milwaukee Brewers. Why is no one talking World Series for them? (4)
5. Houston Astros. Unable to catch Rays for AL's best record. (5)
6. Chicago White Sox. Will be tough task to beat Astros. (8)
7. New York Yankees. Stanton and Judge with an unconscious outburst carries Bombers to top of wild cards. (7)
8. Boston Red Sox. Stumbling to the finish. (6)
9. St. Louis Cardinals. Any team that wins 17 straight can win one game in LA vs. Scherzer. (9)
10. Toronto Blue Jays. Went just 8-8 after 16-3 heater. (11)
11. Seattle Mariners. Loss to Angels put crimp in hopes of breaking 21-year playoff drought. (10)
12. Atlanta Braves. Easily the weakest of the six division champions. (13)
13. Oakland Athletics. The decisive stat: Went 4-15 vs. Seattle. (12)
14. Philadelphia Phillies. Came up massively small in big showdown in Atlanta. (14)
15. Cincinnati Reds. Passed Padres but no way to hold off Cardinals. (15)
16. Cleveland Indians about to be Guardians. Farewell and thanks for the memories, Tribe. (17)
17. San Diego Padres. Lots of jobs will be lost in wake of September collapse. (16)
18. Detroit Tigers. Third place in AL Central a good accomplishment at this stage. (18)
19. New York Mets. See Padres. Ditto. Simply can't happen. (20)
20. Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani's bat cooled after Home Run Derby. (19)
21. Colorado Rockies. Final weekly bizarre home/road update: 48-33/26-52. (21)
22. Kansas City Royals. How many more HRs would Perez have in a hitter-friendly ballpark? (22)
23. Minnesota Twins. Wild, Blues held NHL Winter Classic preview news conference in Target Field. (23)
24. Chicago Cubs. Won two straight in Pittsburgh after 1-11 slide. (24)
25. Miami Marlins. Going .500 at home but 25-56 on the road. (25)
26. Washington Nationals. You don't lose 95 two years after winning a World Series very often. (26)
27. Pittsburgh Pirates. First 100-loss season since 2010 .(27)
28. Texas Rangers. Much worse than Bucs: First 100-loss season since 1973. (28)
29. Baltimore Orioles. Credit Due Dept: Gave Red Sox, Jays fits in final week. (30)
30. Arizona Diamondbacks. Hit 110 losses for second time in franchise history. (29)