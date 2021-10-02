Mike Harrington's MLB power rankings

11. Seattle Mariners. Loss to Angels put crimp in hopes of breaking 21-year playoff drought. (10)

12. Atlanta Braves. Easily the weakest of the six division champions. (13)

13. Oakland Athletics. The decisive stat: Went 4-15 vs. Seattle. (12)

14. Philadelphia Phillies. Came up massively small in big showdown in Atlanta. (14)

15. Cincinnati Reds. Passed Padres but no way to hold off Cardinals. (15)

16. Cleveland Indians about to be Guardians. Farewell and thanks for the memories, Tribe. (17)

+3 Name drop: Cleveland set to say goodbye to Indians for good CLEVELAND (AP) — There's no more debate or decisions forthcoming. There's still some anger and disbelief, but also the excitement that comes along with change.

17. San Diego Padres. Lots of jobs will be lost in wake of September collapse. (16)

18. Detroit Tigers. Third place in AL Central a good accomplishment at this stage. (18)

19. New York Mets. See Padres. Ditto. Simply can't happen. (20)

20. Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani's bat cooled after Home Run Derby. (19)