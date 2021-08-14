Mike Harrington's MLB power rankings

Through Friday's games. Most recent rankings in parentheses.
1. San Francisco Giants. Piled up 75 wins in first 115 games for first time since 1993. (1)
2. Tampa Bay Rays. A 35-18 record vs. AL East is proving decisive. (6)
3. Los Angeles Dodgers. Just 2-12 in extras after 10-inning win Friday vs. Mets. (2)
4. Milwaukee Brewers. Old friend Rowdy Tellez with five homers. (7)
5. Houston Astros. Altuve ignores catcalls, gets to 25 HRs. (4)
6. Chicago White Sox. A stalkoff home run for Anderson at the Field of Dreams. (5)
7. Oakland Athletics. In the lead in AL wild-card race. (9)
8. Boston Red Sox. Return of Sale better than any deadline deal. (3)
9. San Diego Padres. Struggling to hold off Reds for final wild-card. (8)
10. New York Yankees. Still trying to figure out back end of bullpen. (15)
11. Toronto Blue Jays. Just 48-49 vs. AL teams. That won't cut it. (13)
12. Cincinnati Reds. Votto on epic power tear. (12)
13. Seattle Mariners. Stunned Jays in opener on bases-loaded walk in 9th. (11)
14. Philadelphia Phillies. Can you really win a division with a negative run differential? (16)
15. Atlanta Braves. Have to improve 31-29 home record. (18)
16. New York Mets. Have been unable to overcome injuries to deGrom, Lindor. (10)
17. Los Angeles Angels. Pitching the difference as Ohtani pulls away from Vladdy in MVP race. (17)
18. St. Louis Cardinals. A rare season of mediocrity. (21)
19. Cleveland Indians. Allowed A's two TDs and a field goal in 17-0 embarrassment. (14)
20. Detroit Tigers. Big surprise making legitimate push for .500 and 2nd in AL Central. (24)
21. Chicago Cubs. Nine straight losses, after 11-game skid prompted selloff. (19)
22. Colorado Rockies. Weekly bizarre home/road update: 38-21/13-44. (25)
23. Minnesota Twins. Easily the biggest disappointment in the AL. (22)
24. Washington Nationals. Player development red flag: Rochester is utterly awful. (20)
25. Kansas City Royals. Six years after World Series MVP, Perez is still a star. (26)
26. Miami Marlins. Scored 12 runs over first two innings in crushing of Cubs. (23)
27. Texas Rangers. Heim is 2 for 28 since back-to-back walkoff HRs. (27)
28. Pittsburgh Pirates. Stinky: Eight straight Ls, on pace for 58-104. (28)
29. Baltimore Orioles. Stinkier: Pace is 54-108. (29)
30. Arizona Diamondbacks. Stinkiest: Pace is 51-111. (30)