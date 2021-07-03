Mike Harrington's MLB power rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.
1. Boston Red Sox. Eight in a row and pulling away in AL East. (3)
2. San Francisco Giants. Sparkling 26-11 record at home. (1)
3. Los Angeles Dodgers. Should not have waited for MLB to sit Bauer. (4)
4. Milwaukee Brewers. Running away in NL Central with 10-game win streak. (10)
5. Chicago White Sox. Sox and Sox: Second-best in AL behind Boston. (8)
6. Houston Astros. Lost 3 straight at home to ... Orioles? (2)
7. San Diego Padres. Dropped two in a row in Cincinnati. (6)
8. Tampa Bay Rays. Glasnow injury has derailed season. (5)
9. Oakland Athletics. Lost 10-inning opener of key series vs. Red Sox. (7)
10. New York Mets. deGrom at 0.95 and poised to challenge Gibson's legendary 1.12. (12)
11. Cleveland Indians. Suddenly six games out in AL Central. (9)
12. Seattle Mariners. Moribund offense finds the range two straight games in Sahlen. (14)
13. Toronto Blue Jays. Three All-Star starters to watch every night downtown. It's a treat. (15)
14. New York Yankees. Chapman's meltdown vs. Angels is a huge crisis point. (13)
15. Chicago Cubs. Crusher in Milwaukee blowing 7-0 first-inning lead. (11)
16. Cincinnati Reds. Buffalo-born Winker headed to All-Star Game. (16)
17. Washington Nationals. At 40-40 in first 80 games but still in the hunt. (17)
18. Atlanta Braves. Still below .500 but only three games out. (18)
19. St. Louis Cardinals. Don't seem like they can get in the race. (21)
20. Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani up to 30 HRs at plate, 83 Ks on mound. Insane. (19)
21. Philadelphia Phillies. Girardi's club has bullpen issues again. (20)
22. Detroit Tigers. Rookie Skubal has 94 Ks in 77 innings. (24)
23. Miami Marlins. Mattingly incensed by first-pitch ejection of Lopez after drilling of Acuna. (23)
24. Colorado Rockies. Weekly bizarre home/road update: 29-17/6-31. (26)
25. Kansas City Royals. Beat Twins to snap nine-game skid. (22)
26. Minnesota Twins. Donaldson dogs Chicago's Giolito on sticky substances after HR. (24)
27. Texas Rangers. Amherst's Heim hit .286 in June. (28)
28. Pittsburgh Pirates. Frazier earns All-Star nod, adding to trade resume. (27)
29. Baltimore Orioles. Slugging Mountcastle named AL Rookie of the Month. (29)
30. Arizona Diamondbacks. No winning streaks since May 10-11. (30)