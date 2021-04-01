Mike Harrington's Baseball Power Rankings: Can the Dodgers pull off a repeat?

The Boston Red Sox won the World Series four times from 2004-2018. The San Francisco Giants pulled off three titles in five years, winning in each even-numbered season from 2010-2014. The Kansas City Royals (2014-15) and Los Angeles Dodgers (2017-18) reached the World Series in consecutive years but only combined to go 1-3.
A back-to-back title? None of them could pull that off.
It's proving to be exceedingly difficult for anyone to win a championship two years in a row. In fact, nobody has done it since the New York Yankees threepeated from 1998-2000.
Is this the year it happens again?
It starts with the feet. The career story of Dave Roberts stretches from becoming the Bisons’ modern-era leader in stolen bases to the base he stole that helped the Boston Red Sox turn around the 2004 ALCS against the New York Yankees.
The Dodgers finally broke through last October against Tampa Bay, snapping a 32-year drought that stretched to the miracle workers of 1988 that featured Tommy Lasorda, Kirk Gibson and Orel Hershiser. And they might be even better this year.
Manager and Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer Dave Roberts has an incredible rotation augmented by the addition of Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer. He has a stacked lineup featuring a perennial MVP candidate in Mookie Betts. He has a team with the bats, the bullpen and the bravado to do it again.
Except in rare circumstances, our Opening Day MLB Power Rankings always give a nod to the defending champion at No. 1. Sometimes, it feels ceremonial. This year, it's legitimate. The Dodgers start there now and they could be there again after the final pitch around Halloween.
Here's how the teams stack up as we hit Opening Day:
The powers
1. Los Angeles Dodgers. An early highlight to watch: Seven April meetings against the Padres. Imagine David Price being No. 4 in a rotation, behind Bauer, Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler. Wow.
2. San Diego Padres. Destined for 100 wins, but how do they get past the Dodgers in a short series? Added Yu Darvish and Blake Snell to the rotation and Snell might even be allowed to pitch past the sixth inning with Kevin Cash not manning his dugout now. At 22, Fernando Tatis Jr. already has the feel of a generational player.
3. New York Yankees. Long past time to make their first World Series since 2009. Re-signed D.J. LeMahieu and added Corey Kluber and Jameson Taillon. Lots of pressure on manager Aaron Boone and GM Brian Cashman to get the job done. How crazy will ticket demand be at Sahlen Field if they return to town to meet Blue Jays?
4. Atlanta Braves. Ronald Acuña, Freddie Freeman, Marcell Ozuna and Ozzie Albies are a terrific core. They don't have the media power that the Mets have, especially in these parts. But they might be better.
5. Chicago White Sox. Tony LaRussa has a great lineup even with Eloy Jimenez's long-term injury. He has a solid rotation and an all-star closer in ex-Bisons starter Liam Hendriks. At 76, LaRussa might celebrate his 10-year anniversary of the '11 Cardinals with another World Series run.
6. New York Mets. With new owner Steve Cohen, new shortstop Francisco Lindor and ace Jacob deGrom, they'd love to take some of the back-page spotlight from the Yankees. We've been waiting 21 years for another Subway Series. It could happen soon.
The contenders
The great Sahlen Field experiment has produced a result only the most optimistic fans north …
7. Toronto Blue Jays. Seems likely we'll see them at Sahlen Field at some point showcasing a terrific lineup that added George Springer and Marcus Semien to all the stud prospects who came through Buffalo. We might use different words to describe their rotation and bullpen. Lots of possibility but lots of questions.
8. Houston Astros. No Springer, no Justin Verlander and perhaps most notable, no empty stands. They're going to need the earplugs on the road they expected to need last year. Opposing fans still want their pound of flesh from 2017.
9. Washington Nationals. You add Jon Lester to this rotation, Brad Hand to this bullpen and Josh Bell to this lineup and they're not far off from the 2019 champs.
10. Minnesota Twins. Need to make sure lineup rocks Nelson Cruz and Josh Donaldson stay healthy. Have plenty to win AL Central – and then extend hideous string of 15 consecutive postseason losses.
11. St. Louis Cardinals. You have to like the Nelson Arenado trade, but they need Paul Goldschmidt to bounce back from a six-homer season.
12. Tampa Bay Rays. They got to Game 6 of the World Series and then Cash got in the way. It seems hard to believe they could get past the Yankees again and 2020 might have been their best chance to win the whole thing. Even without Snell and Charlie Morton, a good bet to be a playoff team. A champion? Probably not.
13. Los Angeles Angels. Will Mike Trout ever get back to the playoffs? They've entrusted Joe Maddon to figure it out. He got it done with the Rays and Cubs.
The possibilities
14. Chicago Cubs. Javy Baez, Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant are still here but will Bryant stay at the deadline if they're floundering? Have made postseason five of the last six years.
15. Cincinnati Reds. Lots of chatter about an analytically driven rotation ready to emerge, but after Joey Votto, is there enough offense?
16. Miami Marlins. The Jeter/Mattingly crew of no-names snuck into the playoffs last year but was it a fluke of a 60-game schedule? Sure doesn't look like a lineup built for 162.
17. Milwaukee Brewers. You have to like Jackie Bradley Jr. and 2019-era Christian Yelich (not the 2020 version). Every NL Central team has questions. They could win it or they could flop.
18. Oakland Athletics. Semien and Hendriks are huge subtractions, but the A's seem to surprise every year. Matt Chapman can be an MVP-level bat and they still have enough arms to contend.
The mediocrities
19. Philadelphia Phillies. Let's see if Dave Dombrowski fixed one of history's worst bullpens for Joe Girardi. Let's see if Bryce Harper, who has hit better than .270 just once in the last five years, finds his batting stroke.
20. Cleveland Indians soon to be Spiders? Even without Lindor, they still have Jose Ramirez and Shane Bieber. Still might finish over .500, but probably won't contend.
21. San Francisco Giants. Mike Yastrzemski – as in Yaz's grandson – was a revelation in 2019 and showed he was no one-hit wonder last year. Pretty ballpark views. Not so pretty on the field.
22. Boston Red Sox. How easy will it be for Fenway Faithful, hardscrabble Boston media and returning hero Alex Cora to stomach a rebuild?
23. Kansas City Royals. Haven't finished better than .500 since winning '15 World Series. Probably won't be in '21, either. Wonder if they get a bounce-back year from former Red Sox OF Andrew Benintendi.
The pretenders
24. Arizona Diamondbacks. Buffalo BB Hall of Famer Torey Lovullo is in rebuild mode, no easy task in a division with the Dodgers or Padres as the opponent for 38 games.
25. Seattle Mariners. They have nothing on the Sabres. This will be 22 years and counting since their last playoff berth.
26. Baltimore Orioles. Lost 115 and 108 games in the last two full seasons. Won't be that bad but still a long way from contention. Give it up to Trey Mancini, returning after battling colon cancer.
27. Detroit Tigers. Nice young rotation and Miguel Cabrera is 134 hits shy of 3,000 and 13 homers shy of 500. Memo to new skipper A.J. Hinch: If you hear banging on garbage cans, go check it out.
28. Texas Rangers. The 2010s featured two World Series teams and two others that battled the Blue Jays in postseason. Distant memories now. At least Rangers fans get in to Globe Life Field for the first time.
29. Colorado Rockies. They traded Nelson Arenado to St. Louis and kept $50 million of the money. Jeff Bridich might be the worst GM in sports.
30. Pittsburgh Pirates. Cheap tickets at a beautiful park less than four hours away. Get in the car and go watch the visiting team. The home side might lose 110.