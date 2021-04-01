Mike Harrington's Baseball Power Rankings: Can the Dodgers pull off a repeat?

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Boston Red Sox won the World Series four times from 2004-2018. The San Francisco Giants pulled off three titles in five years, winning in each even-numbered season from 2010-2014. The Kansas City Royals (2014-15) and Los Angeles Dodgers (2017-18) reached the World Series in consecutive years but only combined to go 1-3.

A back-to-back title? None of them could pull that off.

It's proving to be exceedingly difficult for anyone to win a championship two years in a row. In fact, nobody has done it since the New York Yankees threepeated from 1998-2000.

Is this the year it happens again?

The Dodgers finally broke through last October against Tampa Bay, snapping a 32-year drought that stretched to the miracle workers of 1988 that featured Tommy Lasorda, Kirk Gibson and Orel Hershiser. And they might be even better this year.

Manager and Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer Dave Roberts has an incredible rotation augmented by the addition of Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer. He has a stacked lineup featuring a perennial MVP candidate in Mookie Betts. He has a team with the bats, the bullpen and the bravado to do it again.