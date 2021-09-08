Mike Harrington: With reverence and class, Derek Jeter finally gets Cooperstown moment

Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson, who took the stage in a No. 2 Yankees jersey over his suit, spent much of Jeter's career as a Yankees ambassador and was a regular in the clubhouse during the shortstop's career, pushing him to some of the same glory in the Bronx he experienced in the '70s. Jeter turned from the podium with a message for "Mr. October."

"Every time Reggie would come spend time with the team, I would call him over to my locker and I say, 'Hey Reg, sit down. What you got for me today?' " Jeter recalled. "And then we'd go back and forth and I'd get on him and Reg, you remember your response? Your response was, 'You're not a Hall of Famer yet.' Yeah. So I guess I can get on you now, huh?"

Jeter paid tribute to his parents, who were regularly caught on camera by network telecasts in the postseason and other special events. To his sister, Sharlee. He joked that his wife, Hannah, "thought she was marrying into retirement." That's not true, of course, with Jeter running the Miami Marlins. He also thanked his grandparents for allowing him play Wiffle ball at their New Jersey home – while wearing full Dave Winfield Yankees regalia.